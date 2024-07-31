Report: Kings Interested in Blazers C Robert Williams III
While all indications seem that the Sacramento Kings are done making major moves, according to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, the Kings have an interest in trading for Robert Williams III.
Trading for Rob Williams is a high-risk, high-reward move that would obviously pay huge dividends if it works out. Williams could slot into the backup five spot and provide a defensive skill that no one on the Kings can currently have; blocking shots and protecting the rim.
The downside of Robert Williams is his injury history. He played six games last season, all in the first seven games of the Portland Trail Blazers schedule. Going back through his career doesn’t get much better.
- 2018-19: 32 games played
- 2019-20: 29 games played
- 2020-21: 52 games played
- 2021-22: 61 games played
- 2022-23: 35 games played
- 2023-24: 6 games played
That’s not great, but should theoretically severely limit what it would cost to trade for him. With two years left on his contract at $12.4 and $13.3 Million, the contract isn’t terrible but would hamper flexibility for this year and next.
The Kings coaching staff preaches verticality, and Domantas Sabonis and Alex Len do a great job defending the rim in that way. However, there is a limit to that defensive skill set that adding someone like Williams would offset.
He’s averaged 1.7 blocks per game in his career, topping out at 2.2 per contest in the 2021-22 season. That would go a long way to help the Kings who were led by Keegan Murray’s 0.8 blocks per game last season.
Sacramento finished 28th in the league last year with 4.2 blocks per game. Blocking shots isn’t the end all be all of defense, as there are other ways to protect the rim, such as taking charges. But the Kings only took 34 total charges last season, tied for 11th most in the league. It helps to be good in at least one of the two.
While being an obvious fit on the defensive end, Williams would also slot in nicely on the offensive side of the ball.
He’s only taken 4 total three-pointers in his entire career (going 0-4) but does serious damage inside. Williams has a career FG% of 72.9 percent, which is propped up by his high volume of dunks.
With 373 dunks in 215 career regular season games, he’s averaged 1.7 dunks per game. That would pair perfectly with Malik Monk, who thrives with a lob threat. Throw in Williams’ 2.6 career offensive rebounds per game and Rob should be able to get four to eight easy points every game just on athleticism alone.
Monte McNair rarely if ever makes moves that are this risky, but the fit is clear. Robert Williams III would help this team in a multitude of ways.
