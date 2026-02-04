Final Look: Ranking the Kings' Best Trade Deadline Options

The trade deadline is just one day away, and there's no shortage of rumors surrounding the Sacramento Kings. Between Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Malik Monk, the Kings have four players that could be traded any minute, and that's not even counting the role players that could be moved if the right deal comes along.

All four of the veterans above have been in rumors nearly the entire season, but let's rank the most likely moves with the deadline on the horizon.

1. Sabonis and RJ Barrett Swap

The most discussed Kings rumor might officially be over, with the most recent report being that talks have stopped over Jakob Poeltl and the draft compensation required to move him. But in the NBA, things can change with the snap of a finger, and the two teams could pick up negotiations again in a heartbeat.

Picks are flying around in the league right now with trades left and right, but even if the deal between the Raptors and Kings doesn't include picks like the Anthony Davis blockbuster, this move would definitely have the biggest impact for the Kings.

They'd be sending out their best player on the roster in Sabonis, which would accelerate the rebuild and retooling immediately. If Sabonis is on the roster going forward, the Kings either need to build around him or decrease his minutes. That's going to be tough to do with a two-time All-NBA center.

Getting Barrett in the building could have just as much of an impact for the Kings, as he would seemingly be a key building block going forward and could make an immediate impact that draft capital wouldn't provide. That's not what many Kings fans want to hear, but of all the options, this one still feels most likely.

2. DeRozan Goes to Contender

Coming in second is an unknown deal for DeRozan. The six-time All-Star has been connected to the Los Angeles Clippers since the offseason, but with his lower salary of $24.8 million, he should be the easiest star to move between him, Sabonis, and LaVine.

This move feels like it is less about the Kings and more for DeRozan's sake. He's a future hall-of-famer on a 12-win team that deserves better than this. It would be beneficial to both sides to find a deal that sends DeRozan to a contender.

3. Big Move for Ja

The big splash move would be going all-in on Ja Morant. The Kings continue to be linked to the All-Star guard, and while they've shown hesitancy around bringing in Morant, it's an extremely risky option that has the highest potential reward.

Sources: The Kings remain the team most strongly connected to Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. Sacramento views Morant as a high-upside player who could return to star status with a change of scenery. The Heat are among teams engaged as well. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) February 4, 2026

This move would also have the added benefit of moving off LaVine's contract, who has been the most talked about player that would be sent to Memphis. The Grizzlies are in complete teardown mode, and if the Kings can strike at the perfect time for a buy-low on Morant, it could be a move that gets the franchise back on track.

4. Monk on the Move

The player who has been in the most rumors since the offseason is fan favorite Malik Monk. He's been on the trading block since the minute Scott Perry walked in the door, but the front office hasn't been able to find any takers for the former runner-up Sixth Man of the Year.

He may be the player the Kings want to move the most, but at the same time, he may be the player they have the most trouble finding a new home for, even moreso than LaVine due to the extra year on his contract.

With the deadline around 24 hours away, we'll likely continue hearing more rumors up to the final minute, but only time will tell if any of the deals actually happen or if Perry will be patient and revisit all of these moves in the offseason.

