Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets Injury Report
The Sacramento Kings are riding a two-game win streak heading into Saturday's matchup with the Houston Rockets, looking to pick up another much-needed victory to put themselves in a better playoff position.
The Rockets hold onto fifth place in the West with a 37-22 record, fighting to get back into the top four for home-court advantage in the playoffs. The Kings and Rockets have each won five of their last seven and are looking to string together three-game win streaks, and luckily, both teams are near full strength.
The Kings and Rockets have each released their injury reports for Saturday's matchup.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (G League assignment)
Houston Rockets:
Cody Zeller - OUT (not with team)
The Rockets are fully healthy for the first time in a while, coming off of significant injuries from Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr., making Saturday's matchup much better. At full strength, both of these teams have the potential to compete in the tough Western Conference, and Saturday will be a big test for both squads.
The Kings have been led by two-time All-Star Zach LaVine, averaging 22.9 points and 4.2 assists in nine games since joining Sacramento, headlined by his 42-point outburst last week. But, they have put together a very balanced attack with DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, and Malik Monk.
The Rockets have built their system around a two-man game between Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, but the Kings could be in a good position to shut them down on Saturday night. The Kings are already 2-0 against the Rockets this season and are looking to complete the season sweep.
The Kings and Rockets tip off at 5 p.m. PST in Houston on Saturday night.
