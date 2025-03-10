Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks Injury Report
Coming off a crushing overtime loss to the LA Clippers, the Sacramento Kings host the New York Knicks on Monday for a huge cross-conference matchup.
The Knicks are riding a three-game losing streak, but are still in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 40-23 record. The Kings, on the other hand, sit in ninth place in the West with a 33-30 record, as every game matters for their playoff positioning.
The Kings and Knicks will both be without their top players for Monday's matchup, as each team has released their injury reports.
Sacramento Kings:
Jae Crowder - QUESTIONABLE (back)
Jake LaRavia - QUESTIONABLE (knee)
Domantas Sabonis - OUT (hamstring)
New York Knicks:
Jalen Brunson - OUT (ankle)
Pacome Dadiet - OUT (G League assignment)
Ariel Hukporti - OUT (knee)
Kevin McCullar Jr. - OUT (G League two-way)
The Kings will be playing without All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis, who is set to miss his fifth consecutive game after going down with a left hamstring strain in a win over the Rockets. Sabonis is averaging 19.5 points, 14.1 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game this season with 59.6/43.2/74.7 shooting splits, putting together another fantastic season.
The Knicks will be missing star guard Jalen Brunson for the second consecutive game, who most recently dropped 39 points and 10 assists in a loss against the Lakers before suffering a right ankle sprain.
Each team will be a bit shorthanded on Monday night, making the cross-conference matchup interesting for two squads desperate for a win.
The Kings and Knicks tip off at 7:30 p.m. PST in Sacramento on Monday.
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!