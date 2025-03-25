Sacramento Kings vs Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Coming off a loss against the Boston Celtics, the Sacramento Kings are heading straight into a matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.
The Kings are playing one of the toughest back-to-back series imaginable. First, they lost to the defending champions and now have to face the league's top team the next night. The Kings have already slipped to 35-36 and are in jeopardy of missing the play-in tournament, so their schedule is not very favorable.
The Thunder have won six consecutive games and have only lost once in March so far, but they are a bit banged up heading into Tuesday's game in Sacramento.
Each team has released their injury report for Tuesday's matchup.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - QUESTIONABLE (illness)
Doug McDermott - QUESTIONABLE (elbow)
Malik Monk - QUESTIONABLE (illness)
Oklahoma City Thunder:
Ousmane Dieng - OUT (calf)
Alex Ducas - OUT (quad)
Isaiah Hartenstein - AVAILABLE (nasal)
Chet Holmgren - QUESTIONABLE (hip)
Ajay Mitchell - OUT (toe)
Nikola Topic - OUT (knee)
Cason Wallace - QUESTIONABLE (knee)
Aaron Wiggins - QUESTIONABLE (Achilles)
Jalen Williams - QUESTIONABLE (hip)
The Thunder have nine players listed on their injury report for Tuesday's game, but none more important than Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. Oklahoma City has become the league's top team due to stellar play from MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, of course, but his supporting cast has been phenomenal.
Star guard Malik Monk is the most notable addition to Sacramento's injury report, as he is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive game due to illness.
If the Thunder end up being shorthanded for Tuesday's game, the Kings would have a much better chance of pulling off the upset, but Oklahoma City is a talented team regardless.
The Kings and Thunder face off at 7 p.m. PST in Sacramento on Tuesday.
