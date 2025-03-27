Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
Riding a four-game losing streak, the Sacramento Kings are set to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.
This is Sacramento's last night of a seven-game home stand before they will head into a brutal six-game road trip with the season winding down. The Trail Blazers recently strung together a four-game winning streak, but have since lost back-to-back games against the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.
If the Kings lose their fifth consecutive game on Thursday night, it will put them in serious jeopardy of missing the play-in tournament altogether, while the Trail Blazers are creeping up into that conversation from 12th place in the West.
Each team has released their injury reports for Thursday's contest in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - AVAILABLE (illness)
Mason Jones - OUT (G League two-way)
Jake LaRavia - OUT (thumb)
Malik Monk - QUESTIONABLE (illness)
Portland Trail Blazers:
Deandre Ayton - OUT (calf)
Toumani Camara - QUESTIONABLE (foot)
Jerami Grant - DOUBTFUL (knee)
Bryce McGowens - OUT (rib)
Robert Williams III - OUT (knee)
The Trail Blazers have a pretty loaded injury report for Wednesday's game with key players like Jerami Grant, Deandre Ayton, and Toumani Camara all listed.
Kings star guard Malik Monk remains on the injury report after missing the last three games with an illness. The Kings are 0-3 in those three games that Monk has missed, as the team desperately needs him back on the court for their final regular season stretch.
The Kings and Trail Blazers will face off in Sacramento at 7:00 p.m. PST on Thursday.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!