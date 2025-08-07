Three Kings Players With the Most To Prove Next Season
The Sacramento Kings enter next season with arguably the lowest expectations in the last four years, but that doesn't mean they still don't have anything to prove. Scott Perry is working on building a culture and identity in his first year as the GM, but there's no denying that the Kings still have talent on the roster.
That talent may not fit together as the most cohesive unit, which we saw at the end of last season, but there are talented players here nonetheless. So in the quiet days of August, let's take a look at the three players currently on the Kings roster that have the most to prove going into next season.
1. Domantas Sabonis
With the trade of De'Aaron Fox last year, Domantas Sabonis comes into next season as the clear best player on the Kings. Since his arrival in Sacramento, that status had shifted back and forth between him and Fox, depending on matchups and who was playing better at the time.
DeMar DeRozan is a six-time All-Star, but is in the later stages of his career, and Zach LaVine is one of of the best scorers in the league, but doesn't have the all-around game that Sabonis does. So that leaves the center as the clear number one talent on the team.
The Kings had a down year last season, but Sabonis had another great individual season. He didn't have the accolades of making the All-Star or All-NBA teams, but finished with 19.1 points, a league-leading 13.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists on 59.0% shooting from the field and a much-improved 41.7% from three.
The numbers were right in line with what Sabonis has done year after year, with the All-NBA center showing once again he's as consistent as ever. But as it often does in the NBA, his contract extension brings higher expectations from fans and media.
Sabonis is set to make $$42.3 million next season, $45.5 million in 2026-27, and $48.6 million in 2027-28. Some are starting to view that as a terrible contract, making this a prove-it year for Sabonis.
It's still unknown whether Perry views Sabonis as a long-term option for the Kings, but it's safe to say that Sabonis's play this season will dictate a lot for the Kings going forward; either as a star to continue to build around or as a trade piece to reshape the roster or bring in assets.
2. Keegan Murray
Unlike Sabonis, Keegan Murray has a lot to prove entering his fourth season as he continues to establish himself in the league. This feels like the year that we truly learn the type of player that Murray is going to be, at least while still on the Kings roster.
Murray was drafted as a high-upside offensive player, but over the last two seasons, he has grown tremendously on defense. That leaves him in limbo, unsure of which role he fits into best.
He could turn into one of the best 3&D players in the league if he gets his three-point percentage back up, or he could blossum into the offensive star that many thought he could be when he was drafted.
It feels like a lot of it will come down to opportunity and scheme with how the Kings use him in the offense. In a rebuilding year, will they run the offense through him more? Or will they use him in more of a catch and shoot role like in his rookie season?
Either way, this will be an extremely telling year for the young wing that could shape how the Kings view his outlook and long-term fit going forward.
3. Zach LaVine
Zach LaVine gets the last spot on the list for reasons similar to Sabonis. There's no denying he's talented, but everyone is quick to bring up his salary ($47.5 million next year, $49.0 million PO 2026-27 season) when talking about him.
That's a hard number to live up to for LaVine, who brings one of the smoothest jump shots in the game, but doesn't fit the prototype of a number one option on a team, as mentioned previously by Scott Perry even before he joined the Kings front office.
LaVine likely won't be in the Kings long-term plans, but a big year could set him up for a trade either at the deadline or next offseason. But it's also a chance for him to change the narrative that has followed him around since he signed his contract.
If the Kings can find their footing this season, it would likely include LaVine carrying the offense. But if LaVine really wants to turn heads, he can do so on the defensive end. Everyone views him as a scorer already, but if he can buy into Doug Christie's offensive scheme and show improvement on that end, he could reshape his view around the league as he nears the end of his big contract.