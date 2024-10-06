What To Expect From the Kings’ 2024 Preseason
The Sacramento Kings have wrapped up their first week of training camp, with preseason action quickly approaching.
14 other NBA franchises have already kicked off their preseason, giving Kings fans an idea of what to look for when they do the same this week.
Kings 2024 Preseason Schedule:
Oct. 9 | vs. Warriors | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Oct. 11 | at Warriors | 7:00 p.m. | NBA TV
Oct. 13 | vs. Trail Blazers | 3:00 p.m.
Oct. 15 | at Jazz | 6:00 p.m.
Oct. 17 | at Clippers | 7:30 p.m.
The Kings have two nationally televised preseason matchups, both against the Golden State Warriors. Their five games in eight days will be a good test for Sacramento as they prepare for their first regular season game on October 24th.
After the first few days of NBA preseason action, we get an idea of how teams have been playing their starters and how much they are leaning on their young guys at this stage. What should we expect from the Kings?
Based on last year's preseason action for Sacramento, we can expect starters to play around 15-20 minutes in the first outing, similar to what other teams have done to kick off their preseason.
We should see the second unit get similar minutes, with the younger or bottom-of-the-bench players coming in to clean up. Preseason is a great opportunity for young guys to prove themselves in real-game situations, especially those still fighting for a roster spot.
As preseason goes on, we can expect the starters' minutes to ramp up closer to what it will be during the regular season. Last year, Sacramento played their fourth preseason game as if it was a playoff matchup, but rested stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis for the preseason finale.
With Sacramento's preseason kicking off at home on Wednesday, get ready to see the first in-game action with DeMar DeRozan in a Kings uniform, but also more opportunity from the young studs.
