Zach LaVine Praises Westbrook, Monk, Sabonis After Kings' Win Over Jazz
On Friday night, the Sacramento Kings picked up their first win of the new season, with guys like Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schroder, Zach LaVine, Malik Monk, and Domantas Sabonis all making a huge impact in unique ways.
LaVine led the team in scoring with 31 points, but he was quick to give his teammates their deserved credit.
After the much-needed win, LaVine had incredible things to say about all Westbrook, Monk, and Sabonis, as this team seems to be clicking early into the new season.
LaVine speaks on Westbrook's defense
Schroder and Westbrook both made game-changing plays on the defensive side of the ball, and LaVine noted their efforts on that end of the court after the game.
"Dennis came up huge, Russ came up huge. You can keep going down the line of plays that were being made," LaVine said. "...Russ is so good defensively. He can switch one through five damn near, you know, he has another dimension."
Westbrook's defense and hustle for the Kings throughout the 2025-26 season is going to be a game-changer and is something that they desperately need. Of course, Westbrook is very well respected around his new teammates, and having him lead by example on the court is special.
LaVine reacts to Malik Monk's big night
Malik Monk finished Friday's game with 20 points on 6-9 shooting off the bench, coming up huge in the second half to help Sacramento secure the win. LaVine had incredible things to say about the sparkplug after the huge win.
"Malik gets hot so fast and I've seen it playing against him so many times," LaVine said. "He's a microwave and he plays that role so well. Once he hits one or two, you know, you get him the ball. In the third quarter when we had a little bit of a dip, he gave us a boost and gave us some life that put us right back where we needed to be at. Malik doing his job. I think he always will."
Monk's impact for the Kings has always been underrated, and his role as a sixth man is always a game-changer. If the Kings traded him in the offseason, they likely would have quickly regretted it, as he seems to always have nights like this where he completely saves the offense.
Sabonis' return to action excites LaVine
Domantas Sabonis missed Sacramento's season opener with a hamstring injury, but he returned to action on Friday night against the Jazz, and the Kings certainly needed him back.
"I mean, it was just good to see him back out there," LaVine said about Sabonis. "...You've got to tap him on the butt for going out there and playing [after the injury]. He wants to play as much as anybody. He's the best rebounder in the league. He's led the league in rebounds so many times. Just to have him out there as a connector, as a force, you know, you don't get really good screens, you don't get really good passing, and especially his defensive rebounding. It helps a lot."
The Kings desperately needed a win on Friday against the Jazz, and will now try to use all of their pieces together to build some momentum heading into Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.