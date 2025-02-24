Zach LaVine's Message to Kings Fans After Poor Performance
The Sacramento Kings have had a rollercoaster 2024-25 campaign, to say the least, and have left themselves with an even 28-28 record through 56 games. The Kings sit in tenth place in the West with 26 games left in the regular season, so every contest from here on out means something.
Unfortunately for the Kings, they fell flat in their first game back from the All-Star break. The Kings got crushed 132-108 by the Golden State Warriors on Friday, leaving a bad taste in the mouths of most of the fanbase.
Many Kings fans have expressed their disgust with how Sacramento performed in Friday's loss, but two-time All-Star Zach LaVine sent a message to those fans who had negative reactions after the Warriors game.
"People got to understand that basketball is not a perfect game," LaVine said. "When you're introducing new people, new staff, new coach, new system, whatever it is, it's gonna take time to figure stuff out. Will we try to expedite that as fast as possible? Hell yeah. But, we're working at it. We're going out there and we're gonna try to get the job done."
LaVine has been underwhelming since joining the Kings via trade a few weeks ago. The 29-year-old guard is averaging 20.3 points and 4.7 assists through seven games with the Kings, shooting just 43% from the field and 26.4% from beyond the arc.
Other additions, such as Jonas Valanciunas, Jake LaRavia, and Markelle Fultz have not had much opportunity to assert themselves in Sacramento's system. But, the Kings have a talented enough roster to be confident in what they are capable of.
The Kings have another opportunity to get in the win column on Monday night at home against the 14-win Charlotte Hornets.
