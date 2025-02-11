Klay Thompson Addresses Mavericks Fans’ Frustrations Over Luka Doncic Trade
Dallas Mavericks wing Klay Thompson acknowledged the frustration of the team's fans following the trade of star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, but noted that it's on the players on the team to move forward.
"I mean you can acknowledge it and understand the frustration because Luka was that great," Thompson said on Monday night. "And he was homebred here so when you feel like you grew up with somebody it hurts to lose them especially, you know, to a team in your conference. I signed here and so did everyone else who had an opportunity to for a reason. That's because we believe in the opportunities ahead of us and that's the ability to win. It's not our job to get deflated because people are upset. It's our job to try to commit to them that there are really great days ahead. Not just this year, but in the next few years. I really believe that we can do something incredibly special."
The Mavericks lost in overtime to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, and are now 2-3 since dealing Doncic away. Newly acquired star Anthony Davis scored 26 points and added 16 rebounds and seven assists in his debut over the weekend in a win over the Houston Rockets, but left with a lower body injury and will now be sidelined for upwards of a month with the injury.