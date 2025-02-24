Klay Thompson Had Classy Move for Ex-Teammate After Mavs’ Blowout Loss to Warriors
Seeing Klay Thompson shoot threes against his former team still doesn’t feel right after four head-to-head games between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors, but the league has seen crazier things happen.
Thompson was shut out in the first half and finished with just 11 points—going 3 of 7 on three-pointers—in the Mavs’ 126-102 blowout defeat on the road against Golden State on Sunday night. It was by far his worst outing against the Warriors so far, though the five-time All-Star didn’t exactly hang his head afterward.
Instead, he joined his Warriors teammates on the bench for Andre Iguodala’s jersey retirement.
Some fans on social media erroneously thought Thompson, still presumably bitter about the past, had opted not to show up for the ceremony. However, a TikTok video by ESPN revealed that he was indeed seated to watch the Warriors raise Iguodala’s No. 9 jersey up in the rafters at Chase Center.
Thompson won four NBA championships alongside Iguodala in the Bay, including a 2015 NBA Finals victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in which Iguodala was awarded Finals MVP. Iguodala was notably in the house for Thompson’s first game against the Warriors last November, and several months later, Thompson returned the favor at his jersey retirement ceremony.
“Andre deserves it and he’s obviously one of the best players in franchise history for the Dubs. Without him, there would be no championships,” Thompson told The Dallas Morning News ahead of the ceremony. “I’ve seen some incredible jersey retirements. I’ve seen Kobe’s. I’ve seen Dirk’s. Now I can see Andre. I’m so lucky.”
Stay classy, Klay.