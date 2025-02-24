SI

Klay Thompson Had Classy Move for Ex-Teammate After Mavs’ Blowout Loss to Warriors

Kristen Wong

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) greets Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (left) after the game at Chase Center on Dec. 15, 2024.
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) greets Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (left) after the game at Chase Center on Dec. 15, 2024. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Seeing Klay Thompson shoot threes against his former team still doesn’t feel right after four head-to-head games between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors, but the league has seen crazier things happen

Thompson was shut out in the first half and finished with just 11 points—going 3 of 7 on three-pointers—in the Mavs’ 126-102 blowout defeat on the road against Golden State on Sunday night. It was by far his worst outing against the Warriors so far, though the five-time All-Star didn’t exactly hang his head afterward.

Instead, he joined his Warriors teammates on the bench for Andre Iguodala’s jersey retirement.

Some fans on social media erroneously thought Thompson, still presumably bitter about the past, had opted not to show up for the ceremony. However, a TikTok video by ESPN revealed that he was indeed seated to watch the Warriors raise Iguodala’s No. 9 jersey up in the rafters at Chase Center.

Thompson won four NBA championships alongside Iguodala in the Bay, including a 2015 NBA Finals victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in which Iguodala was awarded Finals MVP. Iguodala was notably in the house for Thompson’s first game against the Warriors last November, and several months later, Thompson returned the favor at his jersey retirement ceremony.

“Andre deserves it and he’s obviously one of the best players in franchise history for the Dubs. Without him, there would be no championships,” Thompson told The Dallas Morning News ahead of the ceremony. “I’ve seen some incredible jersey retirements. I’ve seen Kobe’s. I’ve seen Dirk’s. Now I can see Andre. I’m so lucky.”

Stay classy, Klay.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NBA