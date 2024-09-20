All Knicks

Full WNBA Playoff Schedule, Featuring Liberty First-Round Matchup

Keep track of the New York Liberty's latest quest to the WNBA Finals.

Brandon Todd, NY Liberty
Autumn isn't the only season of change coming to the metropolitan area, as the New York Liberty are looking to make it championship season as well.

New York's playoff trek officially begins this coming Sunday afternoon, as their first game against the eighth-ranked Atlanta Dream will be part of an opening day quartet now that the 2024 WNBA Playoff bracket is fully formed and settled. The Liberty, the top team on the bracket after posting 32 wins this season, will be looking for a return trip to the WNBA Finals, though they'll obviously try to change the ending after last season's four-game heartbreaker against the Las Vegas Aces.

The opening round of the WNBA Playoffs will consist of four best-of-three matchups. Should the Liberty prevail over Atlanta, they'll face the winner of the Las Vegas-Seattle matchup in the respective fourth and fifth slots.

View the full first round schedule below ...

(All Times ET)
(*-If Necessary)

Sabrina Ionescu, Allisha Gray
Brandon Todd, NY Liberty

(1) LIBERTY vs (8) Atlanta

  • Game 1 (@ New York): Sunday, September 22, 1 p.m., ESPN
  • Game 2 (@ New York): Tuesday, September 24, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
  • *Game 3 (@ Atlanta): Thursday, September 26, TBD, ESPN2
Lynx Mercury
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) returns as a starter against the Minnesota Lynx at Footprint Center on June 7, 2024, in Phoenix.

(2) Minnesota vs (7) Phoenix

  • Game 1 (@ Minnesota): Sunday, September 22, 5 p.m., ESPN
  • Game 2 (@ Minnesota): Wednesday, September 25, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
  • *Game 3 (@ Phoenix): Friday, September 27, TBD, ESPN2
Sun Fever
Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) knocks the ball away from Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the second half of an WNBA basketball game, Monday, May 20, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

(3) Connecticut vs (6) Indiana

  • Game 1 (@ Connecticut): Sunday, September 22, 3 p.m., ABC
  • Game 2 (@ Connecticut): Wednesday, September 25, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
  • *Game 3 (@ Indiana): Friday, September 27, TBD, ESPN2
A'ja Wilson
Sep 13, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) signs a poster Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Aces defeated the Fever, 78-74.

(4) Las Vegas vs (5) Seattle

  • Game 1 (@ Las Vegas): Sunday, September 22, 10 p.m., ESPN
  • Game 2 (@ Las Vegas): Tuesday, September 24, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
  • *Game 3 (@ Seattle): Thursday, September 26, TBD

