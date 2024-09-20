Full WNBA Playoff Schedule, Featuring Liberty First-Round Matchup
Autumn isn't the only season of change coming to the metropolitan area, as the New York Liberty are looking to make it championship season as well.
New York's playoff trek officially begins this coming Sunday afternoon, as their first game against the eighth-ranked Atlanta Dream will be part of an opening day quartet now that the 2024 WNBA Playoff bracket is fully formed and settled. The Liberty, the top team on the bracket after posting 32 wins this season, will be looking for a return trip to the WNBA Finals, though they'll obviously try to change the ending after last season's four-game heartbreaker against the Las Vegas Aces.
The opening round of the WNBA Playoffs will consist of four best-of-three matchups. Should the Liberty prevail over Atlanta, they'll face the winner of the Las Vegas-Seattle matchup in the respective fourth and fifth slots.
View the full first round schedule below ...
(All Times ET)
(*-If Necessary)
(1) LIBERTY vs (8) Atlanta
- Game 1 (@ New York): Sunday, September 22, 1 p.m., ESPN
- Game 2 (@ New York): Tuesday, September 24, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
- *Game 3 (@ Atlanta): Thursday, September 26, TBD, ESPN2
(2) Minnesota vs (7) Phoenix
- Game 1 (@ Minnesota): Sunday, September 22, 5 p.m., ESPN
- Game 2 (@ Minnesota): Wednesday, September 25, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
- *Game 3 (@ Phoenix): Friday, September 27, TBD, ESPN2
(3) Connecticut vs (6) Indiana
- Game 1 (@ Connecticut): Sunday, September 22, 3 p.m., ABC
- Game 2 (@ Connecticut): Wednesday, September 25, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
- *Game 3 (@ Indiana): Friday, September 27, TBD, ESPN2
(4) Las Vegas vs (5) Seattle
- Game 1 (@ Las Vegas): Sunday, September 22, 10 p.m., ESPN
- Game 2 (@ Las Vegas): Tuesday, September 24, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
- *Game 3 (@ Seattle): Thursday, September 26, TBD
