Knicks Are Even More Doomed With Mikal Bridges When Looking Ahead

The New York Knicks are approaching the danger zone with Mikal Bridges. His mediocre start to the playoffs has only gotten worse as the opening-round series against the Atlanta Hawks goes on, forcing head coach Mike Brown to completely ditch one of his top players for long stretches of game time as the bad outweighs the good.

There is a chance Bridges gets back on track. It's also a continuation of the wing's failure to meet the lofty expectations that came with the cost to secure his arrival. This situation has led some to ponder if New York could explore cutting its losses, yet the reality of Bridges's situation makes that even tougher to execute.

Mikal Bridges could handicap Knicks' roster flexibility with poorly aging contract

As someone who'd been a top option on other teams, Bridges felt like a puzzle piece who'd fit right in with the Knicks' stars and be able to provide yet another consistent source of scoring. New York certainly felt confident in his arrival, handing him a four-year, $150 million extension to keep him off the open market.

Yet, it's that gargantuan pact that now hangs over the Knicks' heads as they surely consider what paths they could explore without Bridges this offseason.

New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) goes to the basket against Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) during the first quarter of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Bridges's ability to be a two-way threat certainly factored in that deal. Yet, he just posted his worst PPG (14.4) since the 2021-22 campaign (14.2). Now in the postseason, he's become almost a non-factor offensively, with a 3-of-10 showing in Game 2 and a zero-point performance in Game 3 highlighting how much he's struggling.

Teams around the league are seeing Brown slash Bridges's minutes, with the wing playing about 21 and 19 minutes over the last two games after 31 and 37 over the first two. The postseason stage has helped raise others' stocks in years past, but it can also tank them, and Bridges is speeding toward that territory.

If he can't turn things around, New York will be stuck with a role player paid like a superstar. His salary jumps over $9 million from this year to next, and it only goes up from there, ending with a $41.5 million player option in 2029-30. Oh yeah, he's also turning 30 this offseason before that extension even takes full effect.

Knicks are without an exit plan for Bridges

It's a classic "jump ship" scenario the Knicks are in, but there aren't many life rafts in sight. Another contender isn't going to want or be able to afford his monster deal for little potential payoff. Meanwhile, rising teams that maybe thought Bridges could put them over the top now are likely second-guessing. And rebuilding teams are better off holding onto their picks in favor of cheaper talent that could make a bigger difference.

There are always front offices that get desperate enough to explore trades as their direction becomes clearer. But that's just a small subset of the NBA that New York would have to explore getting rid of Bridges. Unfortunately, the return won't come close to the five first-round picks traded to bring Bridges to the Big Apple.

Given Bridges's age, downward trend and remaining guaranteed salary, it'd be difficult for the Knicks to even get a first-round pick and bloated role guy's contract to make a deal.

New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) warms up before the 2026 NBA Playoffs game against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Instead, Knicks president Leon Rose may be looking at a player-for-player swap involving a less exciting name, like the Toronto Raptors' Brandon Ingram. Almost anyone is going to be a downgrade compared to what Bridges offers at his best, but that's the consequence of being on the wrong side of a significant investment.

That would be especially problematic considering Bridges has always been a key piece if Rose wanted to go big-game hunting for someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Without much draft ammunition, dangling a two-way talent like Bridges could help make up the difference, especially if the opposing team wants a star to take the departed's place as a player to build around. His ugly playoffs, though, are going to bring a stink with it that will impact potential talks.

Should New York be forced into an early offseason, roster changes will be necessary to meet NBA Finals expectations. Yet, Bridges' drop-off is at risk of ruining the value of a premium trade chip. That could leave the Knicks stuck with a player they can't even move, while having to part with more essential pieces who have more outside appeal.