NBA Draft: Knicks Workouts Include Jared Rhoden, Jalen Wilson

An NCAA champion and a star from across the river are among the Knicks' latest draft interests.

After this week's NBA Draft Lottery, the New York Knicks know where they'll be picking, as they're currently stationed in the 11th and 42nd slots for the selections in Brooklyn on June 23. Now, they're figuring out the question of who.

Team workouts for the coming draft are fully underway and the Knicks have added some accomplished collegiate talent to their proceedings. Jordan Guskey of the Topeka Capital-Journal is reporting that Kansas' Jalen Wilson has worked out with the team, while Adam Zagoria of NJ.com mentioned that Seton Hall star Jared Rhoden has likewise hit the New York hardwood.

Both Rhoden and Wilson bring their own brand of championship accomplishments to the NBA table. Rhoden, previously a star at Our Saviour Lutheran School in The Bronx, was part of the Big East's most recent all-conference first-team after averaging 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds en route to guiding the Pirates back to the NCAA Tournament after a one-year absence. 

https___throughthephog.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2017_07_1291859157

Wilson

Snip20220519_176

Rhoden

GettyImages-958966604

Knicks at the Draft Lottery

In Lawrence, Wilson earned third-team All-Big 12 honors and partook in the Jayhawks' national championship run earlier this spring. Wilson put up a team-best 15 points in the championship finale, a 72-69 win over North Carolina.

At 6-foot-8-inches, Wilson has turned himself into one of the more intriguing wing options in the draft after working his way back from a broken ankle that cost him all but two games of his freshman season in 2019-20. Though likely a second-round pick, some wouldn't be shocked to see him go in the late stages of round one. Rhoden's defensive prowess and an eye-popping wingspan should gain him some attention in the latter stages of the draft. 

Other recent Knicks workout invitees include Filipino prospect Kai Sotto and SEC standout Darius Days.

