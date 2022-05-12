SEC Star Darius Days To Workout With Knicks

On the prowl for game-changing talent in the 2022 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks have turned their focus toward an LSU Tiger.

According to Locked On Network draft analyst Richard Stayman, the Knicks will welcome LSU power forward Darius Days in for a Friday workout. Days, who just wrapped up a four-year tenure in Baton Rouge, is projected to be chosen in the second round, where the Knicks are currently slated to pick 12th (42nd overall).

The Gainesville, FL native capped off his collegiate career with All-SEC Second Team honors and an appearance in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Though Days' shooting can be streaky, particularly from the outside (69-of-197 on three-points attempts in 2021-22), he set a new career high with 13.7 points per game in his senior campaign and has pulled down an average of 7.5 rebounds over the last three seasons.

Days has also finished in the top-5 of the SEC's rebounding leaders in each of the last two seasons and led the conference in two-point conversion rate in his sophomore year (.688, seventh-best in the nation).

He got himself into foul trouble more often than desired (averaging 4.8 per 40 minutes), but his 6-7, 245 frame could make him an intriguing second-round option. Days originally intended to enter the 2020 and 2021 draft but opted to use his four-year eligibility.

Knicks fans will particularly be enthused by one of Days’ basketball idols: in a 2020 interview with USA Today's Brian Kalbrosky, Days named former New Yorker Carmelo Anthony as one of his favorite players alongside Golden State's Draymond Green.

Should New York call his name this June, Days could potentially be a solid interior project for the Knicks, who will have major decisions to make when it comes to the status of paint staple Mitchell Robinson. New York is currently slated to pick twice at the draft, which will be held at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on June 23.