AllKnicks
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Patrick Ewing To Recall Knicks Career on MSG Networks

Kris Pursiainen

On Wednesday at 7PM EST, MSG Networks will be airing an interview between Alan Hahn, Bill Pidto, and Patrick Ewing as part of their "Patrick Ewing Week" programming. Ewing will join Hahn and Pidto to discuss topics ranging from his thoughts back when the Knicks won the 1985 NBA Draft Lottery to his experiences playing for the storied Olympic "Dream Team". 

On the topic of the lottery results the year Ewing was projected to be the draft's first overall selection, the Hall of Fame center revealed he himself was rooting for the Knicks to win the pick. Ewing said that once it came down to the Pacers or the Knicks, he said, "Please let it be New York, please. You know, nothing against Indiana, but I would have rather been in New York. And New York won. I was very happy."

Ewing played at Madison Square Garden several times before ever donning a Knicks jersey. When discussing those memories, Ewing noted Georgetown's game against St. John's, and added that, "It always felt great to come to New York. New York is the Mecca. The fans – sometimes they were rude, sometimes they were boisterous. But we [the Georgetown Hoyas] had our own fans too as there’s a lot of Georgetown people in New York. So it was a great experience.”

When discussing what it was like to match up against the dominant big men of his era, Ewing mentioned the toughness and talent of opponents such as Moses Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Artis Gilmore, and Darryl Dawkins. On the group of centers, and opposing big men from throughout his career in general, Ewing claimed that he "had to bring [his] lunch pail and [his] hard hat if [he] wanted to play the center position, especially back then." 

Hahn and Pidto also asked Ewing about his thoughts on having his #33 jersey retired at Madison Square Garden, to which Ewing responded that, "It meant a lot, it's the culmination of [his] career. [He] think[s] not only myself, but [his] teammates, all the blood, sweat and tears and injuries that [they] sustained through [his] 15 years there, gave me the honor to be up there with all those greats." 

Finally, on the topic of the 1992 Dream Team, Ewing made the assertion that the team was "that much superior than anybody else that [they] were playing." When discussing the intensity of the team's practices - events that included greats from Jordan, Johnson, Bird, and the rest of the squad - Ewing said that trying to prove one's worth as being 'better' than another star on the team amplified the intensity of said practices. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Most Memorable Knicks Free Agent Moment: Tim Hardaway Jr. Gets the Bag

Of all the summer lowlights throughout recent Knicks history, the Summer of Timmy stands out above the rest.

Jonathan Macri

Morning Knicks 7/7: Booker, Kidd, and Team Building

Check out all the latest New York Knicks news, notes, and links for Tuesday, July 7.

Kris Pursiainen

WATCH: Why the Knicks Should Wait to Try and Trade for Devin Booker

Watch a video breakdown of how the Knicks should approach a potential acquisition of the Suns' Devin Booker here

Kris Pursiainen

Morning Knicks 7/6: Dreams of Devin Booker, 3&D Draft Prospects, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, July 6.

Chris Molicki

Why the Knicks Should Hope Saddiq Bey Falls in the Draft

Read about the sophomore wing from Villanova and what he might be able to bring to New York here

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks Social Media Check-In (Week of July 3rd)

Checking in with the New York Knicks via their social media posts

Lauren Russell

Knicks Prospect Breakdown: Josh Green

Read about what the wing from Arizona might be able to bring to the New York Knicks here

Kris Pursiainen

Morning Knicks 7/3: NBA Wants Bubble for Non Playoff Teams, Knicks Considering Not Participating, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Friday, July 3.

Chris Molicki

MSG Networks Announces Upcoming "Patrick Ewing Week"

Read about the week of programming planned by MSG Networks to feature the Hall of Fame career of Patrick Ewing here

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks May Be Among Teams to Opt Out of Second NBA Bubble

The NBA is tentatively moving forward with a second bubble in Chicago for the eight non-Orlando teams, but New York may be among those who sit it out.

Jonathan Macri