Knicks Daily Roundup 4/7: Fraschilla Talks Draft Point Guards, the State of the Knicks, and More

-It's no secret the Knicks are hunting for a point guard in the upcoming NBA Draft, but ESPN draft analyst Fran Fraschilla has cautioned a different approach. The former St. John's head coach spoke with Marc Berman of The New York Post, saying New York should take the best player available with their lottery pick. This strategy makes sense and may go without saying, but Fraschilla also had some interesting comments about some of LaMelo Ball's flaws, while also offering up a sleeper point guard that the Knicks could target later in the draft.

-The Knicks franchise is a complicated entity that comes with a lot of questions. While it's impossible to answer them all, members of the media are doing their best to provide fans with all possibilities the future may hold for the team.

SNY's Ian Begley did a mailbag, answering questions from readers ranging from potential head coaches for the Knicks, players to target in the NBA Draft, the likelihood of Brandon Ingram in New York (as you'd expect, it's sadly low), and more. Additionally, The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov spoke with John Hollinger about the state of the Knicks, what moves Leon Rose might make, how the Knicks could use their cap space, and several other topics.

-Our own Alex Wolfe continued his "Keep or Cut" series by writing about one of the few young players the Knicks need to make a decision on this offseason: Allonzo Trier. The second year player out of Arizona showed the ability to spark the offense during his rookie season, but his past campaign saw him get lost in the shuffle.

-Who says the Knicks and the Nets can't be friends? The two New York teams partnered with the NBA to donate 1 million surgical masks to New York's first responders. This is one of the many helpful acts taken by the NBA and its employees to help communities during the current crisis.

Shifting back to the basketball court for these two rivals, SNY's Rafael Canton wrote about which team would be in the better position in three years: Knicks or Nets? While some may think the Nets are the obvious answer with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn has its caveats. Both superstars' health is in question, and Irving has a tendency to negatively affect the locker room he resides in. It's not inconceivable for the Durant-Irving partnership to sour within three years, putting the Nets in the same spot the Knicks are in now.

-In the never-ending battle between James Dolan and Charles Oakley, Chris Childs is the latest to voice his opinion. While siding with Oakley, Childs also took a shot at his former teammate Latrell Sprewell for sitting with Dolan at a Knicks game shortly after the incident occurred with Oakley.