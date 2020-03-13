AllKnicks
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/13: Knicks Allowed to Leave Atlanta

Kris Pursiainen

Yesterday, the NBA season was suspended indefinitely. Our own Howard Megdal wrote here about the situation and ended his article saying that there was "lots more to come on this story." He was correct.

Today, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that a second Utah Jazz player, Donovan Mitchell, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Wojnarowski also updated his report from yesterday that said that the Knicks were the only team to want to "keep status quo" until a governmental order forced change; he added the Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets to that previously short list of teams. 

Now that the season has been suspended, the questions shift towards the length of said suspension. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said today on TNT that the pause in the NBA season will last for 30 days at minimum.

In specific Knicks news, the team was allowed to leave its Atlanta hotel today. They had been urged by the NBA yesterday to go into self-quarantine for approximately two weeks due to the fact that they had played Utah in the ten days (the teams faced off at MSG on March 4th) before the discovery that Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks left their hotel today and boarded a bus to the airport; they were allowed to do so (and have also not been tested for the coronavirus) because all players showed no symptoms of the virus. 

Again, more updates are certain to come. Practically every sports league operating at this point in time has cancelled or suspended all operations; this list includes the MLB, NHL, and cancellation of the NCAA tournament. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Knicks' young core shines in possible last game of the season

The Knicks may have played their last game for a while with coronavirus putting the NBA season on hold, but strong performances from their young players give hope if this was the last Knicks game of the 2019-20 season.

Alex Wolfe

by

Ct33

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/12: The NBA Season Has Been Suspended

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Thursday, March 12.

Chris Molicki

by

Ct33

NBA Season Suspended Indefinitely

Knicks-Hawks the Last New York Game For a While.

Howard Megdal

by

Ct33

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/11: Wiz Topple Knicks, Frank's Big Game, Coronavirus Concerns, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Wednesday, March 11.

Chris Molicki

Knicks fall to Wizards as Ntilikina shines

The Knicks lost to the Wizards, but a dazzling 20-point, 10-assist performance from Frank Ntilikina provided more than enough optimism.

Alex Wolfe

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/10: "Block Bros," Bernard King, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Tuesday, March 10.

Chris Molicki

Knicks Legend Bernard King: New York Basketball Is ‘Everything’

Knicks legend Bernard King chatted with Knicks SI's Rob Lep during a one-on-one interview at the Museum Of the City of New York.

Rob Lep

Knicks ugly win also contained rays of beauty

The Knicks defense got the job done against Detroit as their young players also showed more of what might be to come.

Jonathan Macri

by

Shanferg3

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/9: Knicks Win Big Over Pistons, Kenny Atkinson Talk, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, March 9.

Chris Molicki

Knicks need to bring the energy for their coach

Knicks Coach Mike Miller continues to clear hurdles, but for how long?

Jonathan Macri