Knicks Daily Roundup 3/13: Knicks Allowed to Leave Atlanta

Yesterday, the NBA season was suspended indefinitely. Our own Howard Megdal wrote here about the situation and ended his article saying that there was "lots more to come on this story." He was correct.

Today, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that a second Utah Jazz player, Donovan Mitchell, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Wojnarowski also updated his report from yesterday that said that the Knicks were the only team to want to "keep status quo" until a governmental order forced change; he added the Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets to that previously short list of teams.

Now that the season has been suspended, the questions shift towards the length of said suspension. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said today on TNT that the pause in the NBA season will last for 30 days at minimum.

In specific Knicks news, the team was allowed to leave its Atlanta hotel today. They had been urged by the NBA yesterday to go into self-quarantine for approximately two weeks due to the fact that they had played Utah in the ten days (the teams faced off at MSG on March 4th) before the discovery that Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks left their hotel today and boarded a bus to the airport; they were allowed to do so (and have also not been tested for the coronavirus) because all players showed no symptoms of the virus.

Again, more updates are certain to come. Practically every sports league operating at this point in time has cancelled or suspended all operations; this list includes the MLB, NHL, and cancellation of the NCAA tournament.