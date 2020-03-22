AllKnicks
Knicks Daily Roundup 3/22: Another Candidate for Leader of Knicks' Offense Emerges

Kris Pursiainen

The Knicks have numerous decisions to make whenever the offseason comes. Several of them are regarding which players, out of the ones with club options for the 2021 season, the team wants to retain and which it wants to cut. Our own Alex Wolfe took a look at two of the players on which the Knicks will be deciding, Kadeem Allen and Kenny Wooten. HIs answer on what to do with both players might surprise you just because of how simple he makes it seem.

We have confirmation about another potential Knicks draft target entering the draft. This time, the ACC Player and Defensive Player of the Year. As reported by Adrian Wojnarowski, sophomore Duke guard Tre Jones will enter the 2020 NBA Draft. To read up on Jones's game, check out Spencer Pearlman's scouting report of Jones that he just released today.

In other Knicks draft news, Marc Berman recently published an article following up his recent one about how Iowa State Point Guard Tyrese Haliburton could be the answer at the position for the Knicks. This most recent draft breakdown details the background and abilities of another Point Guard who will be taken early in the 2020 NBA Draft: Killian Hayes. Berman's article mentions a note from his previous one; Seth Greenberg's praise of Haliburton came without a full dive into Hayes's game. Seth mentioned that he would have to ask his brother Brad, a basketball coach in Europe, for information on Hayes. The New York Post seemingly got to Brad Greenberg before Seth did, resulting in this great article. 

Personally, I rate Hayes higher as a prospect than Haliburton, so I was intrigued to see this note in Berman's article about the Iowa State guard. The NBA season, and sports in general, seem to have been completely put on hold. I'm excited for basketball to resume - partly because I want to get closer to finding out who the Knicks 2020 first round pick will end up being.

