AllKnicks
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Knicks Roundup 4/18: New York Basketball Has a New Star

Kris Pursiainen

The New York Knicks welcomed Oregon Basketball star Sabrina Ionescu to New York City last night. Sabrina, selected with the first overall pick the WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty, will join the long list of basketball stars to have played in New York City. The selection was reported first by Knicks SI's own Howard Megdal. Ionescu is largely responsible for the surge in women's college basketball fandom last season, especially in the state of Oregon. She drew large crowds and national attention with her nightly triple-double caliber of play.

The Knicks also shared a flashback to a fun moment in Knicks history - Carmelo Anthony's second career triple-double. The performance came against the Boston Celtics eight years ago, in April 2012. The team shared a compilation of highlights from the 35 point showing which you can watch here.

Friday, April 17 was Kenny Wooten's birthday! The center from Oregon turned 22 years old - his status as a member of the Knicks' young core remains unchanged. An injury, and the COVID-19 virus and its effects, prevented Wooten from seeing playing time with the NBA Knicks at the end of the 2020 season. However, Wooten should remain a member of the Westchester Knicks next year and might be able to get NBA playing time in the 2021 season. Wooten was an excellent defender in college, and this skill certainly translated to the G-League. In just 24.9 minutes per game, Wooten averaged 3.6 blocks per game. Many of these blocks were the result of Wooten's ability to utilize his athleticism to make an incredible basketball play - a trait found in the team's other young center, Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks wished Wooten a happy birthday with a Tweet you can see here.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Sabrina Ionescu Era Has Officially Arrived In New York

liberty news: Sabrina Ionescu goes #1 overall to the NY Liberty

Lauren Russell

NBAStore.com and WNBAStore.com to Sell Cloth Face Coverings to Benefit Communities Impacted by Coronavirus

The NBA, WNBA, and Fanatics announced that new cloth face coverings will be sold. See where exactly the proceeds are going here:

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks Daily Roundup 4/17: Mitch's HS Coach Backs Mike Miller, R.J. Improvements, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Friday, April 17.

Chris Molicki

The Ultimate Knicks Tank Team: G-Leaguers, Journeymen, and J.R.

It's time to build the worst Knicks team imaginable.

Chris Molicki

Knicks Daily Roundup 4/16: David Blatt Gone, Frank's Future, Killian Hayes's Ceiling, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Thursday, April 16.

Chris Molicki

New York Liberty Trade Tina Charles to Mystics

Franchise icon is taking the Acela south

Howard Megdal

Macri's Knicks 2k20 Tankathon Team: What's the Point?

In an ode to the franchise's main struggle for four decades and counting, I attempted to craft the perfect pointless team

Jonathan Macri

Knicks Daily Roundup 4/15: Knicks 2K Tankathon Tournament, Tom Thibodeau, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Wednesday, April 15.

Chris Molicki

Knicks SI 2K Tankathon: Team Wolfe goes small

In the Knicks SI 2K20 Tankathon tournament, where the goal is to lose as spectacularly as possible, Alex Wolfe breaks down how his all-small team should be able to take on all comers (and lose).

Alex Wolfe

Knicks Daily Roundup 4/14: Knicks Replays, Lottery Prospects, Mailbags, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Tuesday, April 14.

Chris Molicki