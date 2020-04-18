Knicks Roundup 4/18: New York Basketball Has a New Star

The New York Knicks welcomed Oregon Basketball star Sabrina Ionescu to New York City last night. Sabrina, selected with the first overall pick the WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty, will join the long list of basketball stars to have played in New York City. The selection was reported first by Knicks SI's own Howard Megdal. Ionescu is largely responsible for the surge in women's college basketball fandom last season, especially in the state of Oregon. She drew large crowds and national attention with her nightly triple-double caliber of play.

The Knicks also shared a flashback to a fun moment in Knicks history - Carmelo Anthony's second career triple-double. The performance came against the Boston Celtics eight years ago, in April 2012. The team shared a compilation of highlights from the 35 point showing which you can watch here.

Friday, April 17 was Kenny Wooten's birthday! The center from Oregon turned 22 years old - his status as a member of the Knicks' young core remains unchanged. An injury, and the COVID-19 virus and its effects, prevented Wooten from seeing playing time with the NBA Knicks at the end of the 2020 season. However, Wooten should remain a member of the Westchester Knicks next year and might be able to get NBA playing time in the 2021 season. Wooten was an excellent defender in college, and this skill certainly translated to the G-League. In just 24.9 minutes per game, Wooten averaged 3.6 blocks per game. Many of these blocks were the result of Wooten's ability to utilize his athleticism to make an incredible basketball play - a trait found in the team's other young center, Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks wished Wooten a happy birthday with a Tweet you can see here.