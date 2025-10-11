Mike Brown Could Do Something Drastic With Knicks Lineup
The New York Knicks are entering unchartered territory with Mike Brown as their new head coach, replacing Tom Thibodeau after five seasons at the helm.
While Brown has been a head coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings, the combination of variables should be very different with the Knicks, who are competing for a championship this season. The Athletic insider James Edwards III wrote about the team's burning question of the offseason, which concerns the Knicks' starting lineup.
"There are several things to monitor as it pertains to the Knicks this offseason, but none are more juicy than who will start," Edwards wrote.
"The Jalen Brunson-Mikal Bridges-OG Anunoby-Josh Hart-Karl-Anthony Towns starting lineup of last season played significantly more minutes than any other five-man group in the NBA. Overall on the season, the five had a (barely) positive net rating, but it was negative from Jan. 1 until the end of the regular season. That group was even worse in the playoffs. Former head coach Tom Thibodeau switched it in the Eastern Conference finals, replacing Hart with Mitchell Robinson. That group still wasn’t very good, but it was better.
"The final starting spot will likely come down to Hart and Robinson. It’ll be interesting to see which direction new head coach Mike Brown goes, or if he throws a monkey wrench and starts someone else."
It will likely be Hart or Robinson in the starting lineup, but there are a few routes the Knicks can go in that doesn't feature either of them.
Perhaps the Knicks go with someone like Guerschon Yabusele, who had a tremendous summer with France at EuroBasket and could be a strong fit next to Karl-Anthony Towns in the frontcourt. The Knicks could also end up starting a player like Miles McBride if he ends up taking another step in the right direction.
The beauty of the Knicks roster, and something that wasn't the case last season, is the adaptability to play different lineups and styles. The Knicks rolled with their bread and butter last season and it got them pretty far until the buck stopped in the Eastern Conference Finals against an Indiana Pacers team they didn't match up well with.
Now, the Knicks are hoping to be able to play against any team in the league and stack up with the best. If they can, a championship could be in the cards for the first time since 1973.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!