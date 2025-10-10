All Knicks

Knicks HC Thinks Highly of Mikal Bridges

Mikal Bridges is a key part of the New York Knicks this season.

Jeremy Brener

New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges speaks to the media during a media day press conference.
New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges speaks to the media during a media day press conference. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges is going into his second season with the team, but his first with head coach Mike Brown at the helm.

Bridges, 29, is one of the better two-way players in the NBA, providing a sound effort on offense and defense. Bridges earned a lot of praise from Brown on the type of player he can be on the defensive end of the floor.

“He will (guard the point of attack) some,” Brown said via New York Daily News reporter Kristian Winfield.

"If Reggie Miller was still playing, I’d throw him on Reggie, because I think he navigates screens well, and with those long strides, he can stay close to a shooter’s body, and then he’s contesting and he’s got long arms. But then if we need to put him on a point guard, because, again, he’s able to navigate through screens and if he does get hit, people still feel him. They feel him coming with his length, and so we’ll mix it up. He won’t always be at the point of the ball. He won’t always chase shooters.”

New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges dribbles the ball defended by Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton
New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges dribbles the ball defended by Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Bridges is the type of player that is willing to do whatever it takes for the Knicks to be at their best. He will guard any position, take on any challenge and give his best effort night in and night out.

Things may look a little different with Brown on the bench instead of Tom Thibodeau, who was fired after five seasons over the summer, but Bridges is looking forward to the challenge.

“I think our coverages (are) just a little different, when it comes to shifting and stuff like that: concepts, making sure our verbiage is always different with different coaches and different systems,” Bridges said via Winfield.

“I think more emphasis in being aggressive when you’re off the ball. Obviously the usual X’ing out, the help in rotation. I think every coach in the NBA has that. But just putting an emphasis on shifting and helping the guy on ball a little bit more.”

It may take time for Bridges to get in a groove on defense with what Brown is asking of him. However, as the season rolls along, the comfort should continue to grow.

Bridges will have up to three more chances to figure things out in the preseason as the Knicks inch closer and closer to the regular season opener.

