Trade Talk: Knicks' Case for Keeping Cam Reddish

Writing Reddish off as a "bust" with no real NBA role in front of him would be foolish.

The New York Knicks have a plethora of promising young pieces to build around. But the harsh NBA reality could prevent the idea that keeping one of the most exciting of these prospects is in the franchise's best interest.

That name in question would be forward Cam Reddish, whom, per HoopsHype, was a name of recent trade interest to the Los Angeles Lakers. This isn't a foreign concept, as Reddish was a potential trade candidate on draft night as well.

Already entering his fourth NBA season, Reddish turns 23 in September. Needless to say, his development is far from over and New York's attempt to move him quickly is unlikely to earn anything of equal or greater future value in return.

To that end, Reddish's offensive skillset, untapped defensive potential, and youth should have the Knicks excited for what's to come rather than making a quick and rash trade decision before the season, even if he might still be a bit raw at times.

Before a March shoulder injury sidelined him for the latter stage of this past season, the Knicks never saw the value they expected of Reddish after shipping Kevin Knox and a 2022 first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks for his services. Reddish never played more than 23 minutes in a game and scored in double figures just twice in 15 appearances with New York.

But it's worth taking a look at the positives in retaining Reddish, who has averaged 10.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.1 steals on 38.7 percent shooting since arriving in the Association as the 10th overall pick out of Duke in 2019.

Reddish's impressive size at 6-8, 217 lbs. makes his late-bloomer potential all the more promising. His height rivals that of current Knicks big men Julius Randle, Obi Toppin, and Jericho Sims. With a pure perimeter skillset unmatched by any of these three, he's the kind of secondary or tertiary scorer that blooms with All-Star level traits.

Reddish is nothing if not a confident and effortless shooter. He's got an elite face-up game and is comfortable in that area, though he's best as a shooter in dribble handoffs or as a catch-and-shoot threat. Even in only a few looks at him on film and the deep range and smooth release will jump off the screen. He's already proved he can score at all three levels, though the consistency will need to grow.

He's also got all the physical tools necessary to become a reliable or even high-quality defender. The aforementioned size and a 7-1 wingspan combined with his natural athleticism sound like the makings of a solid defender at worst. The question comes down to his motor and overall effort.

But what about the negatives?

For starters, Reddish is set to be a restricted free agent next offseason and the Knicks may not have a similarly positive vision for him. Rather than lose him for next to nothing or be forced to match an offer sheet that could be too steep, the Knicks could purse a midseason trade scenario, betting on Reddish to perform well in the opening stages of the fall before trading him at his highest value.

Regardless, Reddish's inefficiency has its own level of concern. He's a career 32.5 percent three-point shooter, which averages out to about 1.4 makes for every 4.2 attempts from deep. Efficiency is one of the smaller concerns for a 22-year-old, but it's worth monitoring.

Again, his defensive potential is there, but it definitely isn't a strength right now. Reddish's discipline on that end is the biggest issue, as he often takes poor angles on routine closeouts and his footwork is average at best. These skillsets can easily be nurtured and developed under the right system.

Reddish's career could take another turn this season. If it's a turn headed out of New York, it's a move the Knicks could soon regret if they continue to float in NBA limbo.