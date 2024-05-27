All Knicks

Knicks Add Another Star in 3-Team Trade Proposal

The New York Knicks continue to get thrown into trade rumors.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 12, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) makes a three-point basket during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks still find themselves littered in trade rumors to acquire another star to team up with Jalen Brunson.

Sporting News suggested a three-team deal with the Knicks, Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets that would send Mikal Bridges to New York, Julius Randle, Dorian Finney-Smith and picks to Atlanta and Trae Young to Brooklyn.

"The Knicks complete the Villanova reunion with Bridges joining his old college teammates Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart," Sporting News writes. "The Hawks get off of Trae's big contract, solve their backcourt issues (by choosing to keep Dejounte Murray) and bring in some size and wing depth along with a few of draft picks from New York. And the Nets become relevant again with a former All-NBA player and three-time All-Star in Young, who can put up numbers in a market that desperately needs eyeballs."

It does seem like a win for all sides, including the Knicks. While losing Julius Randle and some picks could hurt, the price could certainly be larger for Bridges. The trade also gets Bridges back with his college teammates that he won a National Championship with in 2016 and 2018.

Bridges will be a common trade target mentioned this summer for the Knicks considering his proximity to New York, his relationship with the other Villanova players on the roster, and Brooklyn's need to shake things up.

Bridges, who turns 28 in August, averaged 19.6 points per game for the Nets in his first full season in Brooklyn. Bridges has also not missed a single game in his six-year career, which should be music to New York's ears after this past season where so many key players got hurt.

Bridges may not be the best star available, but he is a player who could elevate the Knicks' ceiling and perhaps improve the chemistry of the team, if that is even possible at this point.

