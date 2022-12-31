Knicks at Rockets: How & Who to Watch as Tumultuous 2022 Ends

The New York Knicks have one last chance to salvage their annual Texas trio ... and, to a lesser extent, the calendar year with it.

The New York Knicks can't make up for a rollercoaster 2022 year in one night. But they can at least use the Houston Rockets as an appropriately named launching pad into the new year in an attempt to get their fortunes on the right path.

New York is on a five-game losing streak in the final stages of the calendar year, one defined by mediocrity yet expensive potential. Two headliners of that latter group, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett, have been dealing with injuries, and the latter has already been labeled out for the final step of their Texas three-step. Brunson is questionable as the Knicks seek to salvage something out of their Lone Star State trio, one that saw them drop a 122-115 decision to the lowly San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

Houston is in equally dire straits, having won only one of its past eight. Saturday marks a return home after a three-game road trip, as they were likewise victims of Luka Dončić dominance, the Dallas Mavericks superstar following up his historic triple-double against the Knicks with 35 points and 13 rebounds in a 129-114 victory. Jalen Green led the way with 23 for Houston.

The Knicks have won five in a row over Houston, who will visit Madison Square Garden on March 27.

What: New York Knicks (18-18) @ Houston Rockets (10-25)

Where: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

When/Watch: Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, MSG/MSG Go

Who's Favored: NYK -4.5

Keep An Eye On: Julius Randle

No one has defined the Knicks' roller-coaster fortunes of the past 365 days more than Randle. While the Knicks are trapped in a bit of a mire ... through both performance and medical woes beyond their control ... Randle has carried on an All-Star campaign, holding the team's water as they try to make things right during another losing streak. Randle has averaged over 32 points over the last five games, shooting 54 percent from the field. He has also earned double-doubles in eight of the past nine games, pulling down 12.6 rebounds per game in that span.

Randle, however, is not interested in individual accolades, only focusing on the team's increasingly dire outlook.

"I’m just trying to focus on the team, helping us get wins, day by day, how I can improve as a player and a leader, and how we can improve as a team," Randle said, per the New York Post. "Those things, if they happen, whatever it is, it’s great. But I’m more focused on the team ... it would be a great thing, but like I said, my focus is more on the team.”

Rocket to Watch: Kevin Porter Jr.

Though Brunson's status is uncertain, he certainly seems to be the long-sought answer to the Knicks' point guard problems. The Rockets could be facing a similar situation at the five: rising rumors of a James Harden reunion imply that the team isn't satisfied with Porter's performance and ESPN insider Tim MacMahon has hinted that's indeed the case.

"I do believe the Rockets need a true point guard," McMahon said in an appearance on "The Lowe Post" podcast. "I’ve had this conversation with folks with the Rockets. They’re not 100% convinced Kevin Porter Jr. is a starting point guard in the NBA."

The Rockets might have little to play for in the new year beyond positioning in the presumed Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. Porter, however, might be playing for his NBA future, especially in a starting capacity. These games just might mean everything for the former G League All-Star, especially with the potential of a Harden reunion looming.

