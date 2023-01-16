Blame Canada - Raptors End Another Knicks Winning Streak

The wrong Toronto citizens won at Madison Square Garden on Monday as the New York Knicks let one slip from their grasp against the Raptors.

RJ Barrett had far more than one-tenth of a second to work with, but more Trent Tucker-style heroics on Martin Luther King Jr. Day weren't in the cards for the New York Knicks.

Barrett's late-game heroics, closing regulation out with an end-to-end slam dunk that forced an extra five minutes, only delayed metropolitan holiday misery: behind 33 points for Fred VanVleet, the Toronto Raptors earned their second victory at Madison Square Garden this season, set to take a 123-121 victory back with them across the northern border.

The Toronto native Barrett did his part for the Knicks, putting in 32 points alongside 26 for Jalen Brunson. Julius Randle's regular antics (his 11th double-double in a row at 21 points and 15 rebounds) came two assists short of a triple-double. The Knicks (25-20) led by as much as 10 in the second half and Toronto didn't take its first lead over the final 24 minutes until the dying stages of regulation.

A strong defensive effort paved the way for Toronto's comeback, one that earned 12 blocks and allowed only 51 points in the second half. VanVleet has had several strong games against the Knicks this year, now averaging 29.7 over three get-togethers this year.

The Knicks will have an opportunity to split the four-game series against their Atlantic Division rivals over the weekend, as they head to Scotiabank Arena on Sunday evening. In the meantime, another familiar opponent awaits them in their next contest on Wednesday when the Washington Wizards (whom they previously topped on Friday) visit Manhattan (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

