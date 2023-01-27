Golden State of Mind? Knicks Could Be 'Monitoring' GM Bob Myers' Status

The New York Knicks are said to be one of several teams interested in Myers, an architect behind the Golden State Warriors' recent championship chases.

The New York Knicks are looking to improve as Feb. 9's NBA trade deadline approaches. Their greatest acquisition, however, could come in the summer.

With his contract set to expire in July, the status of Golden State Warriors president/general manager Bob Myers will be watched throughout the transactional period. While the Los Angeles Clippers are front-runners of sorts thanks to Myers' Souther California roots (playing a small role in UCLA's 1995 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship), a report from The Athletic says that the Knicks are "worth monitoring as a possibility" alongside Phoenix and Washington.

Myers, 47, has held the role of Golden State general manager since 2012 after previously working as an agent. His first draft welcomed in long-tenured Warrior Draymond Green in the second round with championship contributors Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole following behind him. Myers' work has netted several other veteran contributors to Golden State's run of championships, obtaining names like Kevin Durant and head coach Steve Kerr while keeping potential veteran trade bait like Klay Thompson. For his efforts, Myers has been named the NBA's Executive of the Year twice (2015, 2017) and has donned four championship rings (2015, 2017-18, 2022).

No clear-cut favorite has emerged for Myers' services and he could well re-sign with the Warriors or move on from basketball entirely. From a Knicks perspective, the team appears to be establishing a solid foundation with Jalen Brunson, who has flourished in the first season of a four-year, $104 million contract bestowed to him over the summer. The team has operated without a labeled general manager, with basketball decisions often coming down to a group primarily headed by president Leon Rose and executive vice president Williams "Worldwide Wes" Wesley. Like Myers, both Rose and Wesley originally made a name for themselves as player representatives.

Adding Myers would perhaps force the Knicks to consider a front office shakeup as they embark upon an unclear but optimistic future, one packed to the brim with draft picks meant to attract an established superstar. It'll certainly be worth keeping an eye on as the season progresses, one where the Knicks (27-23) seek to lock down a playoff spot and impress potential suitors ... those of both an on-court and luxury suite variety.

That quest continues on Saturday evening when New York crosses boroughs to battle the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center (5:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

