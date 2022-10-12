Knicks at Pacers Preseason Rematch: How & What to Watch

The New York Knicks will face a familiar foe in the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, this time moving their exhibition to Indianapolis after last Friday's victory.

The New York Knicks are finally taking their little run of preseason perfection on the road.

Armed with an eight-game winning streak in preseason play, the Knicks will finally showcase their exhibition talents elsewhere, as the penultimate contest of 2022's early fall slate takes them to Indianapolis for a rematch with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. The visit to Gainbridge Fieldhouse serves as the Knicks' only preseason contest on the road this time around, as they'll head back to Manhattan for the finale against Washington on Friday.

New York's latest victory was a dominant 131-114 showing over the Pacers last Friday night, a showcase headlined by Obi Toppin's 24-point performance that led all scorers. RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson united for 35 points in the victory while Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 20 points in defeat.

What: New York Knicks (2-0) at Indiana Pacers (1-1) (Preseason)

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When/Watch: Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET, MSG

Keep An Eye On: Miles McBride

The Knicks' top guard roles are well-spoken for as the days dwindle toward opening night: Brunson the point guard savant wasn't handed a $104 million check to come off the bench, while Tom Thibodeau firmly named Evan Fournier the frontrunner for primary duties at the two.

With Fournier's minutes carefully calculated after a strong run leading France at EuroBasket (load management kept him out of Friday's win entirely) and Quentin Grimes managing early ankle soreness (he will not make his preseason debut on Wednesday), the Knicks' reserve guards have been afforded some opportunities to shine.

The substitutes have produced mixed results: Immanuel Quickley has taken advantage of the extended opportunities while Cam Reddish has not. Then there's McBride, who could easily get lost to the casual observer with the Knicks' newcomers and potential breakouts. McBride made his mark in the opening win over Detroit with a six-steal, four-rebound showing. He was a bit more muted on Friday, though he did register two blocks and a pair of triples that ignited a 46-23 advantage in the second quarter, one that helped the Knicks build a permanent lead.

McBride, a frequent busser from Westchester to Manhattan and back last season, is probably assured a roster spot, though it'll probably take more efforts like the one from the opener to truly establish a role in the Knicks' rotation, especially with many expecting a Grimes breakout this season. Facing a young, rebuilding Pacers team should give him plenty of chances to force turnovers and leave a mark on the notoriously hard-to-place Thibodeau.

Pacer to Watch: Tyrese Haliburton

Until Bennedict Mathurin (double figures off the bench as Indiana seeks to take it slow with their top pick) is ready for his true breakout, Haliburton is perhaps the face of the Pacers' rebuild alongside Buddy Hield. Haliburton is one of several Pacers who will emerge from Wednesday a winner either way, as the team picked up his fourth-year option alongside Aaron Nesmith.

A point guard called upon to lead a woebegone franchise back to its state of former glory? That certainly sounds familiar ...

While the former's case will be drastically different, as many expect the Pacers to wallow at the bottom of the East as opposed to New York's perceived mediocrity, Hailburton's coverage on Brunson (and vice versa) will be something to watch as the Knicks and Indiana play out their respective slates. Brunson did reach 17 points on Friday, though it took him 12 attempts from the field and nine attempts at the foul line to do so.