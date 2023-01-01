Julius Randle Finishes 'Monster Month' With 35 Points In Knicks Win Over Rockets

Randle capped off the calendar year in style during the New York Knicks' Saturday finale against the Houston Rockets.

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas knew going into Saturday's game against the New York Knicks that Julius Randle would be a tough defensive assignment for his team.

"He does a good job playing inside-out, and he is getting to the free-throw line a bunch," Silas said before the game. "He is such a hard guy to guard because of his size and quickness. We have to make sure we are very disciplined in guarding him."

Silas' concerns about Randle came to fruition: the Knicks' leading scorer earned a game-high 35 points on 9-of-20 shooting and 12 rebounds to lead the Knicks passed the Rockets with a 108-88 win inside the Toyota Center.

Randle's play helped the Knicks end a five-game losing streak while recording their lone victory during a Texas road trip. But his performance capped off an extraordinary month. as he scored 30 or more points in seven out of the Knicks' 15 games in December. Posting a 9-6 record, mostly sustained by an eight-game winning streak, he finished the month averaging 28.3 points per game.

His best performance came in a 122-115 loss to the San Antonio Spurs Thursday night, where he recorded a season-best 41 points and 11 rebounds.

"He just had a monster month," coach Tom Thibodeau said. "We are asking him to do a lot. His scoring. His rebounding. He has played big minutes. He has handled it well."

Enamored with his scoring, Thibodeau has been more impressed by Randle's all-around play, primarily with his ball movement. Thibodeau said Randle made plays that helped the Knicks find their offensive rhythm against the Rockets.

Randle accounted for six of New York's 20 assists in Saturday's win. In the three-game absence of Jalen Brunson (right hip soreness), Randle has averaged 5.6 assists so far. He said after the game that the key to his monster month had been his ability to stay locked in and focused on whatever the team needed each game.

"I think everyone shares the same responsibility that it is not what you can do for yourself, but for your team," Thibodeau said.

Randle's ninth season, and fourth with the Knicks, has the potential to be the best of his career. After notching his 19th double-double of the season against the Rockets, Randle is averaging 23.8 points and 9.7 rebounds through 36 games.

"Julius Randle is a great player," Rockets' rookie Tari Eason said. "He is unbelievable at getting downhill. He is physical. And he is a handful."

The Knicks (19-18) return to action on Monday afternoon when the Phoenix Suns visit Madison Square Garden (3 p.m. ET, MSG).

Coty Davis is on Twitter @cotydavis_24

