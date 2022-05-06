Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Sign with Mavs? Trade to Warriors?

The Knicks need to make the right and smart call here. What is the right contractual price for Mitchell Robinson?

The New York Knicks and center Mitchell Robinson still have time to work out a deal. But we are charging toward that June 30 deadline, meaning Robinson might be charging toward NBA free agency.

And while the Knicks are the team that can offer Robinson his greatest opportunity at a payday - up to four years and $55.6 million - the fact they have not done so suggests reluctance.

Add it all up, and Robinson seems likely to test the market this offseason.

Robinson Knicks Robinson Luka and Robinson

The Dallas Mavericks could be searching for a big this summer, and in Dallas, Robinson has already been linked there via rumors.

Bleacher Report has another idea, as those folks believe the Golden State Warriors could be a Robinson landing spot. B/R notes that Golden State cannot outright sign Robinson to a contract, but they could pursue a sign-and-trade deal with the Knicks to bring him cross-country and to leave New York with a consolation prize.

The idea of a viable center for the Warriors makes them a scary threat. Golden State would like to be able to count on James Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, but that hasn't happened yet.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green ... and Robinson? That is formidable.

Robinson working alongside Luka Doncic in Dallas? There is sense there, as well.

The Knicks need to make the right and smart call here. What is the right contractual price for Mitchell Robinson? What is the best that can be done regarding price in a sign-and-trade? Knicks fans may be about to find out.