Knicks Close First Homestand vs. Hornets: How & Who to Watch

The New York Knicks have a prime opportunity to sweep an early homestand against the Charlotte Hornets.

They slowed down Detroit's Pistons. They conjured Magic to beat Orlando. Now, the New York Knicks are getting their swatters ready against the Charlotte Hornets.

New York has a major chance to generate some early momentum on Wednesday in the final leg of an early Madison Square Garden homestand, as a chance for a sweep lingers over Charlotte's visit. With a win, the Knicks would move two games over .500 for the first time since late November of last year.

The Knicks' most recent excursion was a 115-102 triumph over the winless Orlando Magic on Monday. While Orlando kept it close throughout, the Knicks maintained a consistent lead behind a combined 66 points from RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson, and Julius Randle, the latter's 25-points, 12-rebound triple-double being the most noteworthy statistical happening.

Charlotte, earners of the Eastern Conference's final Play-In Tournament spot last season, has likewise won two of its first three. Their last contest came on Sunday, where Kelly Oubre Jr. had 24 points and 10 rebounds off the bench in a 126-109 victory.

What: Charlotte Hornets (2-1) at New York Knicks (2-1)

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

When/Watch: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/MSG Go

Keep an Eye On: Obi Toppin

The Knicks' early success has yielded several depth stars, with postmen Toppin and Isaiah Hartenstein at the top of that list. While Toppin has still struggled to carve out a more consistent role (16 minutes a game in the third three), he has shown enough to convince the Knicks to exercise his fourth-year option.

Partially picking up from the torrid pace upon which he concluded last season, he's taking advantage of those opportunities. He's shooting 57 percent from the field (second-best among regulars behind only rim camper and offensive board mastermind Mitchell Robinson) and igniting fans and teammates with some big dunks as both a recipient and distributor.

Toppin is on pace to set career highs in most, if not all, major categories. It'll be worth seeing how he responds to newly-minted job security tonight as the Knicks seek to build early momentum.

Hornet to Watch: Dennis Smith Jr.

Charlotte's frontcourt has taken a bit of a beating in the early going, losing both LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier to injuries. That's forced Smith, who has never found an NBA groove since arriving as the ninth overall pick in 2017. Charlotte is his fifth NBA stop, which includes 57 games with the Knicks between 2019 and 2021.

But Smith has proven to be a capable floor general, defender, and outside shooter in his early fill-in duty. He'll likely be inserted into the starting five once again after making his first opening five appearance in Atlanta, where he put in 18 points, helped on six baskets, and stole three others.

The Knicks are used to men rising from the bench in assisting their own early affairs. They'll have to stop an old friend on the other side if they're looking to tip off with a clean home slate.

