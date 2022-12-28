Obi Toppin Injury: Third-Year Knick is 'Getting Better,' But ...

Obi Toppin provided a cheerful, if not indirect, update about his return to the New York Knicks.

What's the view from the Toppin? Don't expect any concrete details.

Speaking publicly for the first time since sustaining a knee injury in the New York Knicks' Dec. 7 win over the Atlanta Hawks, Obi Toppin had no timetable for his return to the hardwood. Toppin was originally given a 2-3 week diagnosis shortly after the ailment.

"We’ve been progressing, getting better. But there isn’t a timetable on when I’ll be back," Toppin said, per the New York Post. "We’re just taking it day-by-day, getting better every single day and working on things."

Despite his lack of clarity, Toppin was in a generally cheerful mood, mentioning that "everything has been good" as he attempts to work off an ailment that appeared to stem from a collision with Atlanta's Aaron Holiday. Toppin also did not write off the idea of protecting his Slam Dunk Contest title in Salt Lake City this February, hinting it was too early to make a full-on decision.

He further revealed that he has been cleared for light shooting workouts but "a couple more reevaluations" ... none of which are scheduled at this time ... will be necessary before he's able to partake in full-on practices.

"It’s definitely hard, but at the same time I’m trying to get back as fast as I can,” Toppin said. “I’m not frustrated but I definitely want to be out there with those guys. Things happen. You just got to think positive. Good things will happen.”

Toppin was speaking before the Knicks (18-17) endured a heartbreaking loss at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center. In 25 games, Toppin averaged 7.7 points and a career-best 3.8 rebounds. He's working through his third year in New York since the team brought him aboard as the eighth pick of the 2020 draft.

Since he's been sidelined, head coach Tom Thibodeau's latest lineups have covered Toppin's post duties with a mix-and-match of the Knicks' three centers, Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jericho Sims. Robinson's season-best showing on Tuesday (20 points, 16 rebounds) lay forgotten in the wake of Luka Dočić's mastery in the 126-121 overtime win for Dallas.

Though the results haven't been present on the scoreboard ... Tuesday's loss was the Knicks' fourth in a row ... Toppin expressed his appreciation for the way his teammates have filled in, particularly Julius Randle. The Knicks' leading scorer likewise saw a sterling performance wasted on Tuesday (29 points, 18 rebounds) but he has averaged 30.8 points per game on 54 percent shooting over the last four.

“They’ve been playing good. I know the last couple of games haven’t gone our way, but I feel like everyone is doing their job, having fun, moving the ball," Toppin observed, per Newsday. "Especially Ju, he’s been playing great for us. He needs to keep doing that for sure. And we’re going to be a really good team when we all get together."

The Knicks will partake in the middle leg of their three-game Texas road trip on Thursday night when they battle the San Antonio Spurs (8 p.m. ET, MSG).

