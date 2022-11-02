Knicks' RJ Barrett Among Twitter's 'Favorite Players'

Social media data has labeled the New York Knicks' homegrown franchise face as one of the most beloved players in hoops.

LeBron James. Luka Doncic. Nikola Jokic.

They've got nothing on RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks, at least when it comes to charming the basketball-loving public on social media.

Data obtained by Gambling.com has determined that Barrett is one of Twitter's favorite NBA players based on posts containing favorable content. With 21.8 percent of Barrett-centered tweets determined to be staged in a positive light, the fourth-year Knick ranks 10th in digital approval rating amongst users. Using data collected through the past year (through late October), only 9.9 percent of Barrett tweets were deemed negative, with all others in a neutral setting.

Though Barrett has gotten off to a slow start this season, it's perhaps easy to see why Barrett has amassed such a strong pixeled following. Having been bestowed a $120 million extension this offseason, the Duke alum became the first openiing-round pick of the Knicks to earn a contract beyond his rookie year in 1999.

Many view Barrett, who also became the youngest Knick to average at least 20 points in a single season last year at 21, as one of the brightest beacons of hope in the latest chapter of the team's seemingly eternal rebuild. Barrett has also gained international fame as he's set to play a major role in his native Canada's national team affairs at it seeks its first Olympic medal since 1936.

Barrett is one of only three Eastern Conference representatives in the top 10, joining runner-up Cedi Osman of Cleveland (24.8 percent) and Boston's Marcus Smart in eighth (22.5).

Steven Adams of Memphis has the top approval rating at 26.3 percent, appearing in the starting five of the "Twitter's favorites" lineup, joining Adams, Osman, Josh Hart of Portland and prior MVP's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors' sharpshooter ranaks fourth in the top 10 while Antetokounmpo is 14th despite standing as the most-popular power forward. The study also notes the absences of Doncic, James, and Jokic, who respectively rank 28th, 31st, and 38th.

Barrett and the Knicks return to action on Wednesday night when they battle the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

