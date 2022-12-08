LOOK: 'King of Broadway' Trae Young Trolls Knicks With Wednesday Sneakers

For as much as they get on his case during his yearly visits to Manhattan, New York Knicks fans likely wouldn't mind seeing Trae Young don the team's blue-and-orange aesthetic.

On Wednesday, they got their wish ... but at the expense of an apparent dunk from Young.

As the Atlanta Hawks star prepared for Wednesday's showdown with the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, he donned sneakers bearing the Knicks' colors, with orange type reading "King of Broadway" against a blue base. Young kept the sneakers for the game, the second meeting between the Knicks and Hawks this season.

The photo was taken by NBA Entertainment's Jesse Garrabrant and shared throughout social media.

Young and Knicks fans have never gotten along, their rivalry first surfacing during the opening round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. It was Young and the Hawks who spoiled the metropolitan party, one that spoiled the Knicks' first playoff appearance since 2013, averaging 29.2 points and 9.8 assists in a five-game series victory for the-seeded Hawks. Atlanta used that momentum to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they fell to eventual champion Milwaukee. Young's dominance and showmanship further drew the ire of Knicks fans, who often serenaded the star with chants "F*** Trae Young," which later surfaced at other New York sporting events.

Even though Young and the Hawks endured a disappointing follow-up (requiring the Play-In Tournament for a return trip and falling to the top-seeded Miami Heat in five games), he managed to once again irk the Knicks' fanbase with a 45-point showing in a March win at MSG.

While Young does seem to have the Knicks' number on the big stage, he's actually only 4-10 against New York in 14 regular season showdowns. The Knicks got off to a good start in the goal of trying to add to the right column on Wednesday, leading the Hawks 31-20 at end of the first quarter. Young played all 12 minutes, earning six points on 3-of-7 shooting from the field.

