Hidden Gem: Who is Knicks' 'Best-Kept-Secret'?

Circumstances never seem to matter: the New York Knicks will likely always have a constant microscope over their heads.

A majority of the team's top players have become household names for most NBA fans. With consistent national TV appearances (and 16 this upcoming season) extensive screen time makes it easier for fans to hear names like Immanuel Quickley, Mitchell Robinson, and Obi Toppin in addition the usual main suspects like Julius Randle, Derrick Rose, RJ Barrett, and newcomer Jalen Brunson.

But surely, there must be one player who's yet to peak up through the cracks.

Bleacher Report curated a list of "best-kept secrets" for all 30 teams. The Knicks nominee is second-year guard Quentin Grimes, as the former Houston Cougar showed why he was the 25th overall pick in last year's draft after displaying some ultra-confident catch-and-shoot ability along with a natural scoring feel in 46 appearances this past season. Grimes further built on the potential shown late last season when he served as the Knicks' leading scorer in their Las Vegas Summer League affairs.

"Quentin Grimes battled both injuries and an inconsistent role as a rookie, which wound up limiting him to just 786 minutes across 46 contests," Bleacher Report wrote. "That was, however, apparently enough time to make him perhaps the central figure in New York's trade talks for three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell."

AllKnicks.com reported on Aug. 5 that Grimes could be a key piece in a potential Mitchell trade with the Utah Jazz.

"The No. 1 player that the Jazz want in the deal is Quentin Grimes (and) I get the sense that the Jazz are really hesitant to do a deal that doesn't have Quentin Grimes in it," Tony Jones of The Athletic said in an interview with ESPN 700 (KALL). "The one player that (the Knicks) are trying not to put in the deal is Quentin Grimes. They don't want Quentin Grimes in the deal under any circumstance."

The fact that both the Knicks and Jazz are showing extreme levels of confidence in Grimes' ceiling speaks volumes to his best-kept secret label. Who would've thought that the 22-year-old would potentially cause a logjam in a potential trade for Mitchell?

The three-time All-Star Mitchell is one of the best backcourt players in the league, but even that résumé isn't enough for the Knicks to be willing to part ways with Grimes, who made just six starts as a freshman

But at his best last season, Grimes looked like anything but a rookie.

The numbers - six points, two rebounds, and one assist per game - don't fly off the screen, but his effortless shooting stroke and lack of hesitation was something to marvel.

The Knicks never led in a 112-97 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 12, but Grimes got the start with Barrett sidelined and took full advantage of the extended opportunity.

Grimes posted game-highs of 40 minutes and 27 points after going 7-of-13 from three-point range. Displaying instincts as a movement shooter, he made it t his spots with ease and wasted no time letting it fly. He also added three rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

In July, he averaged 22.6 points per game over New York's five appearances at the Vegas Summer League. Grimes walked away with post-tournament accolades for his efforts, appearing on the Vegas all-star team.

As Grimes becomes more involved this season, the rest of the league is sure to take notice. Maybe soon enough, there will be one less secret hidden on the Knicks' roster.