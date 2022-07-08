Knicks in Summer League: 3 Prospects With Everything to Gain

NBA Summer League contests can simultaneously be a euphoric rush and a devastating tease: sure, they provide a taste of the hardwood affairs set to be denied over the next three months but they also can set us up for disappointment. For every Donovan Mitchell, there's a summer sweetheat that pans to pan out in the fall, winter, or spring, like Anthony Randolph, Glen Rice Jr., or ... Kevin Knox.

The New York Knicks and their supporters will take any kind of on-court victory as a cursed new millennium continues. Relentless juries of the NBA offseason are torn over whether the Knicks have "won" its early stages, one that has netted them coveted yet polarizng commodity Jalen Brunson. But the team has primary opportunities to earn some undisputed victories that can be verified by a scoreboard starting on Friday night, when 15 developmental talents do battle against those of the defending champion Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

It'd be silly and naive to think that victories in Vegas will propel the Knicks forward and kids likely won't be rushing to purchase the jerseys of any of the heroes that potentially arise. For this fateful trio on the roster out west, however, these coming exhibition showcases could mean the world for their New York ... perhaps even professional as a whole ... careers ...

Trevor Keels

For the time being, Keels (signer of a two-way contract) is the Knicks' only 2022 draft night arrival with a name, the rest of their yield consisting of future picks that, in all likelihood, won't be used in New York. That makes him a relatively high-profile entry in the Knicks' summer sessions, which can serve as a prime opportunity for him to establish a metropolitan role. While it feels like Keels is likely more destined for hardwood heroics in Westchester than Manhattan (especially with Brunson tabbed to lead the Knicks' backcourt), Las Vegas can serve as a healthy showcase.

While Keels bookended his Duke career with strong scoring performances (notably opening with a 25-point showing against Kentucky at Madison Square Garden last November), it's his defense that has drawn rave reviews, leading a trusted source from his college days to compare him to Marcus Smart. The Knicks can also use their Vegas vacation to learn how to best utilize Keels' unique size (6-5, 225 lbs.), which has led to a sense of healthy aggressiveness.

It takes a lot for a freshman to find regular minutes in Tom Thibodeau's rotations. Keels can prove the Knicks were wise to use at least their 2022 second-rounder with a good showing in immediate prime-time settings.

Miles McBride

McBride, who came over in a draft day trade with Oklahoma City last season, is set to embark on his second Summer League campaign and is the second-leading returning scorer from last year's group (behind Quentin Grimes). Though he appeared in 40 games with the big club, McBride had trouble establishing a lasting NBA prescience, averaging just over nine minutes a game and being recalled to and from Westchester on eight separate occasions between November and March.

As a de facto Vegas veteran, McBride will likely get primary minutes ... and he better take advantage of them if he wants to stick around at MSG. Finding time at the one will be even more difficult with Brunson in tow and both Derrick Rose and former Summer League teammate Immanuel Quickley being (thus far) spared from the Knicks' budgetary roster purge.

Jean Montero

With Adam Sandler's "Hustle" earning positive reviews from the basketball world and beyond, some observers will go hunting for a real-life "Bo Cruz". Montero's story may not only be worthy of a Hollywood script, but reality may, in fact, top the origin of the Juancho Hernangomez-portrayed Spanish baller.

It has already been an exciting week for Montero: the Dominican-born point guard who idolized Kobe Bryant got to spend his 19th birthday in Las Vegas on Sunday and now he's about to make his unofficial NBA debut to create a whole different kind of winning trip to Sin City. He's in the Knicks' system on an Exhibit 10 contract, which affords him training camp and Westchester rights. Such a contract can be converted into a two-way deal.

Montero's entry will make history, as he's one of three players from the newly formed Overtime Elite developmental league to ink an NBA deal (joining teammates Dominick Barlow and Jai Smith of San Antonio and Sacramento respectively). Having begun his basketball journey in Santo Domingo, where he converted an old bike tire into a rim, Montero arrives as OTE's first-ever international prospect and scoring champion, as well as the MVP of countless amateur tournaments (including a Basketball Without Borders camp in 2019). Montero still has a lot to prove ... injuries removed him from pre-draft showcases, leading to concerns about his size ... but he'll be one of Vegas' star attractions over the next week-plus.