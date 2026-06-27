3 Things Knicks Can Offer Mitchell Robinson That Other Teams Can't

Much to the dismay of Knicks fans, reports have indicated that Mitchell Robinson’s departure seems imminent. James Dolan's refusal to go over the second apron has made it incredibly difficult to give Robinson a real competitive offer, barring a potential trade of another piece.

There are some things the Knicks can offer that others can’t, though. Things that Robinson may not be able to find elsewhere.

1. Stability

The most obvious advantage the Knicks have is continuity and familiarity. This is admittedly the kind of thing that not everyone cares about. Most players though, like to have stability.

Robinson wouldn’t have to buy a new house or move. He wouldn’t have to get accustomed to new teammates, a new coach or a new system.

Considering Robinson’s relationship with his high school basketball coach, it’s apparent that the big man values loyalty. It would be nice if the Knicks could replicate that loyalty by offering him a fair contract. But maybe, just maybe, Robinson can give New York a discount to stay where he feels most comfortable.

Robinson has only played for one NBA team ever. And he’s only called one city home since becoming a professional basketball player. The Knicks may not be able to offer the most money. Or anything even remotely close to it at this point. But they can give him stability.

2. A path to another title

But that isn’t all. While some of Robinson’s potential suitors could be good next year, not all of them fit the bill.

The Lakers will be good. But the Hornets, Raptors, Nets, Bulls, and Kings, all of whom are reportedly interested in his services, all are very far from winning it all. And most importantly, none them are the defending champions.

The big man could prioritize money, a starting position, or possibly the chance to play closer to his home. But if he prioritizes winning, then New York is still his strongest option.

3. Clear support on his injury troubles

There’s one last thing that the Knicks can offer Robinson that nobody else can. And that is New York’s superior training staff.

The Knicks’ training staff was awarded the NBA Trainer’s Association Training Staff of the Year in the 2024-25 season. This past campaign, Robinson played the fourth-most games of his career and that’s without him playing in any back-to-backs. That strategy also helped him remain healthy throughout the entirety of the Knicks’ championship run.

There is always an element of luck that goes into staying healthy. There is no guarantee that Robinson can’t or won’t stay healthy on another team. But expecting a player with Robinson’s injury history to be a starter and not get hurt also seems a bit naive.

Maybe whatever team ends up getting Robinson will employ the same strategy of sitting him out in back-to-backs. Yet this training staff knows Robinson and his body.

They just proved that they can keep him healthy for when it matters the most. That might not be a starting job. That might not make the Knicks’ contract look any different. But it could end up being the x-factor in just how long and successful his career is.

And it could end up being the thing that helps the Knicks retain Robinson.