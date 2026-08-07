What Gersson Rosas' Departure Means for the Knicks and Their Front Office

The Knicks entered the offseason prioritizing maintaining as much of their championship roster as possible. Thus far, they've done a pretty good job. They retain their entire starting lineup and have brought back most key reserves. But as is usually the case for championship teams, the Knicks have lost a few key pieces.

Mitchell Robinson is name most think of. The loss of his offensive rebounding and defensive versatility will be felt. Ariel Hukporti, Trey Jemison III and Jeremy Sochan also have departed the champs. But now the franchise has another exit to grapple with, and it's a big one in the front office.

Earlier this week, it was revealed Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas is no longer with the franchise. The New York Post's Stefan Bondy added that Rosas simply wanted to explore other opportunities in order to grow as an exec.

Rosas’s contract was up. Per league sources, Rosas — who played an important role in building the Knicks championship roster — felt like he needed to grow as an executive, which also meant exploring other opportunities. Left on good terms with Leon Rose and his staff. https://t.co/T9rrl2x8tx — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) August 4, 2026

While Rosas wasn't in the spotlight and might be considered a minor loss, his departure isn't anything to scoff at.

What the Knicks lose with Gersson Rosas leaving

Leon Rose gets the majority of the credit for spearheading and overseeing the complete turnaround of the Knicks. And rightfully so. But he didn't do it alone. Rose has put together a very smart group around him, and one of those individuals was Rosas.

After a 28-month stint with the Timberwolves, Rosas joined the Knicks in 2022 as a consultant before being promoted a year later. In Minnesota, he had his share of failed projects (just like any exec), like drafting Jarrett Culver and trading for D'Angelo Russell.

In New York, though, Rosas played an instrumental role in Rose's front office as one of the few people in the organization with any upper level front office experience. While Rose was always the face of the front office, many credit Rosas as being the closest thing the Knicks have to an actual General Manager. He was tasked with having a large role in deciding who the team would draft and negotiating trades with other teams.

Rosas didn't necessarily ace any draft picks. In the four years in New York, their picks have been relatively unimpressive. But, he was involved in trading for Tyler Kolek, Hukporti, Kevin McCullar Jr., and Mohamed Diawara.

Those were all very solid additions who have lent a helping hand during the regular season. Rosas also was reportedly the one on the frontline to pull off the Knicks' trade for Karl-Anthony Towns, whom New York had no shot at winning the championship without.

Needless to say, the Knicks will miss the relatively unknown Rosas. But they aren't without hope. As noted earlier, Rose is excellent at finding talented people and surrounding himself with them. Despite being incredibly smart himself, that may be his single best trait.

There should be no doubt that the Knicks can go out and find another consultant, general manager, or Vice President of Basketball Operations. They could come externally, where Rose has plenty of connection through his days as both an agent and an executive.

There's also a possibility that the option is actually already with the team, though. Brock Aller is widely regarded as one of the most cap-savvy people in the entire league. The Knicks have given themselves a cheat code by having Aller, who also helped helped write the current CBA (collective bargaining agreement).

In him, they have one of the most knowledgeable men when it comes to how the salary cap works and all of the minute details and loopholes that come with it. Internally promoting him to a larger role could mean overburdening him with too many responsibilities and pulling him away from what he does best. But it could be an enticing move that in a way, sets Rose up for a potential successor.

Rose and the Knicks will miss Rosas. Given his responsibilities of negotiating trades and having a strong voice surrounding the draft, he leaves a pretty large hole behind. But this is Rose we are talking about. The man that always has a backup plan. The man who never seems to panic.

He likely has backup plans and has probably been on the phone for the last few days looking for not just a replacement, but the best replacement. And even if that replacement is internal, or somebody that hasn't had much prior experience, Rose has earned the trust of the organization and the fanbase that he knows what he is doing and that he'll put together the best team possible.

Get Knicks On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.