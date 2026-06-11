Batman and Robin: OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson Heroes in Knicks Historic Comeback 

From 29 points down to being up 3-1 in the NBA Finals.

Yes, the Knicks really just did that.

The heroes are OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson. In that order.

Brunson is usually Batman to another Knicks player’s Robin. On this night, as the Knicks staged the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history, as Madison Square Garden was shaking with excitement, it was Anunoby who was the hero and Brunson, the sidekick.

Yes, OG made the winning shot, a tip-in off a Brunson miss with 1.2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. But it was his block on De’Aron Fox’s jump shot nine seconds earlier that gave the Knicks the ball with a chance to take the lead. It was his 3-pointer with 4:34 left that pulled the Knicks within four. It was his dogged defense and shooting when the Knicks were down 29 points that kept New York close enough to make the run it did.

Anunoby scored 33 points. He was 7-of-9 from 3-point range. He had the key block. He grabbed the key rebounds. His defense was outstanding in the comeback. It all culminated in his winning tip-in.

Knicks fans will talk about OG’s winner for decades to come. They’ll forget Brunson attempting a 30-foot 3-pointer that hit the rim and went right into Anunoby’s fingertips. What they’ll also forget is that Brunson drew Victor Wembanyama to him on that 3-point attempt, which opened the lane for Anunoby to glide through.

There is no hero without a sidekick. On this night, it was OG’s moment to done the Dark Knight cape.

Brunson led the game in scoring with 36. He was on fire in the second half. He gave the Knicks their first lead of the game with 1:22 left in the game. It was 105-104 at the time. The Spurs led 81-52 in the third quarter.

There's no win without Brunson. There's likely a 20-point loss.

This was a dynamic duo comeback. One doesn’t shine without the other. In the critical moment, Anunoby wore black. Brunson wore green and red. And Wemby was the Joker, wondering how these two heroes foiled his plan, when it seemed so certain the villain would win.

Script writers had other ideas.