Every Knicks Upcoming Free Agent Ranked by Likeliness of Re-Signing

The Knicks are in the NBA Finals and will continue their season for at least another two weeks, as they take aim at their first championship since 1973.

However, it’s never too soon to look ahead and project what might await in the offseason. While the Knicks’ core five players are all locked into place for the next several years, they’ll face some tough decisions this summer in keeping together what has turned into a deep, productive bench.

The Knicks can have as many as seven free agents this offseason, depending on whether backup point guard Jose Alvarado opts into a player option for the 2026-27 season. For the sake of this exercise, we’ll assume Alvarado picks up his player option, keeping him on the roster for next season.

Below we rank the remaining six Knicks free agents, from least likely to re-sign to most likely.

6. Jeremy Sochan

It’s hard to imagine Jeremy Sochan wanting to stay with the Knicks, unless he has really enjoyed his time on the bench or gets some kind of guarantee about a rotation spot if he re-signs. New York grabbed Sochan off the buyout market once he split from the Spurs.

Thought to be a defensive-minded forward off the bench, or perhaps even a small-ball center, Sochan instead logged just 111 minutes of action with the Knicks in the regular season. At just 23, he seems likely to seek an opportunity with a team that will play him more and allow him to rebuild his value.

5. Landry Shamet

This one will hurt for Knicks fans. It’s impossible not to admire what Landry Shamet has done over two seasons with the Knicks.

He was a late addition to the roster last season, then battled through a shoulder injury and rehabbed to re-join the team, only to see uneven playing time. He returned again this season on a training camp invite, made the cut, got hurt again, but fought his way back into the rotation to play a pivotal role as a 3-and-D guard off the bench.

Landry Shamet's Knicks future is in doubt | David Richard-Imagn Images

Shamet has been a strong point-of-attack defender for the Knicks this season and has shot 60% from three in the postseason.

Unfortunately, for the Knicks, that is too good. Every team could use what Shamet has brought to the table this season, and given that the Knicks will likely be a second apron team next season, they’ll be short on cash to retain the veteran sharpshooter.

He’ll likely get a bigger offer that he can’t refuse from another team. The Knicks’ best hope for retaining Shamet is if he agrees to stay at a discount, but for more years to offer contract security.

4. Jordan Clarkson

It’s been a strange season for Clarkson, who joined the Knicks in the offseason presumably to play a bench scorer role. He served that role to mixed success in the early part of the regular season, then fell out of Mike Brown’s rotation.

He fought his way back into the rotation by playing an entire new style of basketball for him: as a pesky perimeter defender and strong rebounder. Still, his playing time has see-sawed in the playoffs, and he saw just 19 total minutes of action over the final three games of the Eastern Conference finals.

Clarkson is still only 33, and while it doesn’t seem as if he has played himself into a bigger contract than the Knicks can offer, it’s unclear if he’d sign up for another year with a minimal bench role. Still, there’s a chance he’s back, depending on how the rest of New York's offseason shakes out and if Clarkson wants to remain in the Big Apple.

3. Ariel Hukporti

The 58th pick in the 2024 draft, Aril Hukporti has seemingly found a role as a break-in-case-of-emergency backup center. Hukporti hasn’t produced many great highs this season, but he did fill in admirably in the second round series against the 76ers when called upon. There is real value in having a reliable third-string player like that.

Could some team in free agency blow him away with an offer to come be their backup? Maybe. It might be an overpay if so. As long as both sides are agreeable to it, Hukporti seems like a player that would be easy enough to bring back for depth and developmental purposes.

2. Mohamed Diawara

Mohamed Diawara is a good case of stats vs. eye test. On paper, a lanky wing who averaged 3.6 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game might not seem like a keeper.

Yet anyone who watched Diawara this season saw a smooth, but raw, 6-foot-9 wing with a natural scoring touch, great feel for passing, and solid defense. He played his way into the rotation, then was suddenly pulled from it, leading to fan speculation that the Knicks were keeping him under wraps.

Here’s why: Diawara is a restricted free agent, but the Knicks’ ability to match a contract offer for him is complicated by the second apron, how much they spend on their other free agents, and how much he gets offered. (It’s broken down thoroughly by Jonas Plaut of Cap Crunch). Basically, the Knicks can keep Diawara — up to a certain point.

Will another team overpay Diawara to pry him from the Knicks? Maybe, but that feels like a big gamble from a team who only has limited film to go off of, especially in a more cap-conscious NBA.

Diawara is the exact type of prospect teams want to develop, and the bet here is the Knicks retain him, so long as another team doesn’t blow him away with an offer New York can’t match.

1. Mitchell Robinson

Mitchell Robinson is the Knicks’ biggest-name free agent, with a readily apparent value, thus making him more likely to be sought by other teams.

It’s just hard to imagine Robinson anywhere else. He is the longest-tenured Knick and has now been a part of all of the steps, from lottery-dweller to NBA championship finalist. His defense and rebounding are a key part of the Knicks’ identity.

His injury history also plays a part in this. How many teams are going to fork over a lot of money for an injury risk. New York knows his body and successfully managed his workload this season to get him through the year healthy. He is too essential to the Knicks’ success and they know how to manage him better than any other team.