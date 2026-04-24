It's Hard to Ignore This Knicks Free Agent Target After Playoff Losses

The New York Knicks may be proving in their Round 1 series against the Atlanta Hawks right now, in which they trail 2-1 after consecutive losses, that the roster as constructed cannot get the job done.

While Jalen Brunson is dominating the rock and often carrying the Knicks to victory, it may not be enough when an opponent like the Hawks can produce points in a track-meet attack. Or when CJ McCollum is playing his best basketball at 34 years old and can't be stopped by any New York guard.

Karl-Anthony Towns is a solid second option, but he's expending plenty of energy on the defensive end. OG Anunoby awakened in Game 3 with 29 points, but may not have the profile to keep up that kind of offensive creation over a seven-game series, or an 82-game regular season. Mikal Bridges' disappearing act, scoring 21 points through three games and dropping a goose egg in Game 3 during his 21 minutes of play, is why we're even talking like this after the massive trade cost required to land him in 2024.

Is there a way out of this mess for the Knicks that doesn't require the front office to gut its core in the offseason?

Actually, there is. And he may be willing to take a hometown discount this summer.

Tobias Harris must be on Knicks' radar this summer

Some of Tobias Harris' best years as a pro have come with the Detroit Pistons. He's undoubtedly a reason why the Pistons have been able to survive, and even thrive, in Cade Cunningham's absence since March.

Jalen Duren has been Detroit's best player, but Harris has been a veteran presence in the locker room who has helped keep the team's morale high despite losing their franchise cornerstone right before the playoffs.

Harris has averaged over 13 points per game, over five rebounds, and nearly three assists per game this season, creating shots in isolation matchups with a patented bump-off fadeaway move that Brunson is also known for.

Imagine having Harris on the floor when Brunson is taking a breather, giving the Knicks buckets in the same manner as their three-time All-Star point guard? In front of his hometown team, no less. Harris was Mr. New York Basketball in 2010 while starring for Half Hollow Hills West High School on Long Island.

If/when the Knicks have a hard time finding a trade partner for Bridges, New York can hedge his decline by signing a veteran whose destiny has seemingly always been rocking the orange and blue.