Karl-Anthony Towns Has Earned a Max Knicks Extension Despite the Risk

Karl-Anthony Towns is eligible for a big payday from the New York Knicks this summer, to the tune of four years and $272 million. It does seem like, since Jalen Brunson accepted his $156.5 million extension in 2024, leaving $113 million on the table, it's on guys like Josh Hart or Towns to be the next to take pay cuts so Brunson can make his money when the time comes.

The second apron complicates things when it comes to keeping teams together, though, because of the harsh penalties for going over it. Given owner James Dolan's mandate that the Knicks need to stay under that last luxury tax threshold, it feels especially important for Towns to leave money on the table.

Of course, it's easier said than done. Towns will be 31 years old by the time the season starts.

It's his last chance at landing an ample deal, and he may want to cash out. If that happens, it's well within his right to do so, and hopefully, those good vibes that have come following that first Knicks championship in 53 years keep going.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) walks to the locker room while holding the Larry O'Brien championship trophy after game five of the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paying KAT the max

The issue with Towns taking the full value is that this starting five may have to be broken up. The Knicks may not want to take on the financial burden of paying a center who could break down as he gets into his mid-to-late thirties. If that happens, and they either trade him or let him walk in free agency, fans shouldn't hold it against Towns.

It's a risk to pay Towns, but letting him go doesn't exactly help the Knicks, either. Keeping Towns gives the Knicks their best chance to win another championship. They may have to make other moves to fit him if he takes the max, but the organization needs to weigh their options and ask themselves whether it's more important to be financially flexible or put themselves in a position to win.

Winning should be the most important thing on their docket. Who knows when the Knicks will be this good again? Leon Rose and company did an excellent job building this team, but few executives in sports can build multiple championship rosters with different cores.

New York Knicks president Leon Rose played an instrumental role in creating a championship roster. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Towns does decide to chase the most money, and it means this core gets broken up, hopefully fans will continue to show him love. It's not to say that Towns is sitting on X all day and night reading his mentions, but anybody who has spent a lifetime watching sports around here knows how easy it is for fans to turn on a player.

It can sometimes happen on a dime, and if Towns expects the max, with full knowledge that he is breaking up this core, he should continue getting the respect he deserves. Towns did what was expected of him by helping to deliver a championship. It's okay that he also looks out for himself at this point. The hard part is over.

More deserving of that money than some around the NBA

Another thing to consider is that it may not be about taking the most money for Towns. Kendrick Perkins made an excellent point on NBA Today last week, saying he should not be making more than less accomplished players.

"I'm watching and seeing what other guys around the league got. Trae Young got $212 million," Perkins said. "Austin Reaves just got $180 million. Karl-Anthony Towns is a champion. He shouldn't take less than what those two guys got."

Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (R) talks with Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton (2) after their game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This may just be Perkins trying to sabotage the Knicks by being the Celtic devil in Towns' ear, but he isn't wrong. No way should those guys be making more than Towns. It's more about the principle of what the total dollars represents than the money itself.

Doing what others couldn't against all odds

The Bodega KAT stuff was a cool way to endear himself to fans at first when he was initially traded to the Knicks. More important than cool gimmicks and nicknames, of course, is the fact that Towns is a champion and was a key contributor during the Knicks' championship run.

Think of all the stars the Knicks have had over the last few decades. The Patrick Ewings, Stephon Marburys, Amar'e Stoudemires, and Carmelo Anthonys of the world all tried and ultimately failed to deliver a championship to New York. Towns, who, before his championship run, garnered criticisms that he was too "soft" to play at the Garden, was one of the key contributors to their first championship in most fans' lifetimes.

For that, Towns should always get love. He is forever an icon around here. If he wants to get paid, he has earned it. His play on the court has spoken for itself.