3 Reasons Why Karl-Anthony Towns May Be Willing to Take Discount for Knicks Extension

Karl-Anthony Towns will forever live in New York lore for aiding the Knicks in winning their first championship in 53 years. Obviously, Leon Rose and company want to keep their starting five together to make this happen again, but with the big man due for another lofty pay day, things get complicated.

Towns' current deal, which he signed before the 2024-2025 season, was for four years and $220 million. The highest-paid Knick is now eligible for a four-year, $272 million contract.

But despite what Towns could max out at, there are a few reasons why he could be open to taking less on his next deal.

1. A sacrifice to pay back Jalen Brunson

The most important reason comes during the summer of 2028. Jalen Brunson is eligible for an extension himself, and it isn't likely that he'll leave another $113 million on the table. Brunson did it once to get a team around him, and while that plan worked masterfully, it isn't something he intends to do again.

Brunson could land a deal north of $300 million. To help the Knicks out, it could be Towns' turn to take a page out of the captain's book.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) hugs Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) prior to the opening tip against the San Antonio Spurs in game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Towns were to go down the same road as Brunson did a few years ago, he would not only make less than the market value, but potentially less than he's making now.

Nobody would fault him for getting what he's owed after winning a championship, but a pay cut means this core has a better shot at staying together. With how much he and Brunson have come to enjoy playing together, and the fact Brunson's sacrifice has directly helped make a title happen, KAT has the evidence needed to at least consider giving up a few dollars.

2. Towns and the Knicks being honest with themselves

One huge thing the Knicks have to consider is whether they want to dole out $60+ million a year to a player of his size well into his 30s. That's a big risk. Getting paid may keep them together for now, but if he gets hurt or slows down, that hampers their ability to replace him.

And for Towns himself, is he going to put himself in jeopardy of either being moved or forced to walk in free agency if his asking price is too high? He surely knows how an exorbitant salary may age poorly, and how it hamstrings a franchise.

The Knicks are likely his best chance to win another title. Towns would need to ask himself whether getting the most money is more important to him, or if it's winning. Getting both may not be feasible in this situation.

If Towns wants a future with New York and the organization wants to keep him, a discount is a somewhat mutually beneficial option for both parties. It's just an option that would favor the Knicks a bit more, even though it's still an amount of money most normal people will ever get close to sniffing. And what benefits New York ultimately benefits Towns' ability to keep adding to his already strong NBA legacy.

3. A team-friendly deal was on his mind once

While Towns hasn't mentioned taking a pay cut in a few years, it was something that he spoke about with the "Club Shay Shay" podcast a few years ago. This is an idea he has kicked around before.

"If we can keep it all together. We all got to get in the room and say we going to do it," Towns said before the 2024 season.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns holds up the Larry O'Brien championship trophy during a ceremony at New York City Hall after the championship parade. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The issue there was that Towns still had not won a championship at that point. Now that Towns has a ring on his finger, his priorities may change.

But knowing all of that, this notion still holds in Towns' current situation. Keeping this team together means he can add another ring to his hand. The fact he's already considered the idea of a discount once upon a time is also encouraging when it comes to future negotiations.

The most important thing the Knicks can do to keep this championship window open starts with Towns. If he takes less, it would make it easier give them payroll flexibility.

That'll be key when it's Brunson's time to get paid, but also this summer with Josh Hart due more immediately for an extension. That would give them wiggle room there on that front as well to keep a player who fits well next to Towns and does the dirty work that allows the big man to star in his other focus areas.