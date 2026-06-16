Knicks Are Pushing All the Right Buttons Ahead of NBA Draft

While the Knicks' roster is in celebration mode, the front office has to quickly pivot to the offseason agenda after winning the Finals. The first item on the docket is the rapidly approaching 2026 NBA Draft, which is next week. New York hasn't been able to focus 100% on its title run.

However, despite other teams getting a longer runway to focus on draft preparations, the Knicks continue to put themselves in a great position for the event anyway —thanks to some smart workouts.

Knicks' Isaiah Evans workout is just their latest wise move during pre-draft process

Late Monday night, it was reported by SNY's Ian Begley that New York had hosted another group workout, headlined by Duke's Isaiah Evans.

Evans officially being on the Knicks' radar is exciting for a few reasons. He just averaged 15.0 ppg in the strong ACC, while reinforcing he's a real shooting threat by going 36.1% as a sophomore from deep (and 41.6% as a freshman) despite upping his attempts to over seven per game in 2025-26.

Then there's Evans' defensive potential at the next level. He has great size, checking in at 6'5.5 while barefoot at the combine, along with a 6'8.75-inch wingspan. At 186 pounds, he'll need to bulk up to really make his presence felt on that side of the ball as a pro, but he showed more playmaking there already in his second year with 1.4 "stocks" (steals + blocks) per game.

Evans isn't the only player under serious consideration at No. 24 (and 31) for the Knicks. They've taken closer looks at Michigan big man Morez Johnson, Arkansas guard/wing Meleek Thomas and Baylor center Zuby Ejiofor.

Johnson and Ejiofor are prospects who'd legitimately help in the frontcourt, especially if Mitchell Robinson departs. Ejiofor just won college basketball's Center of the Year award after logging 16.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg and a whopping 2.1 blocks per game. Meanwhile, Johnson was a key piece to Michigan winning the championship with his 13.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg and 1.1 bpg.

Then there's Thomas, who could be an offensive spark plug off the bench right away in the NBA like Evans. Thomas immediately shined as a freshman with the Razorbacks, averaging 15.6 ppg while hitting 41.6% of his shots from deep (on 5.3 attempts per contest) and 84.3% from the line.

New York hasn't been able to dedicate as much time to this pre-draft process as lottery teams or even those that departed the postseason early. But the front office has given itself looks at four prospects who are perfect for the team's path forward after the Finals.

There's no guarantee the renewed hopes that Robinson returns come to fruition after his Finals-clinching rebound in Game 5. Talks could always break down over price or the length of his next deal, and he'd likely be a goner if he did hit unrestricted free agency with other teams tempting him.

The Knicks have more questions on the bench as well. Landry Shamet could cash in after having a few game-changing showings in the playoffs. And then there's Miles McBride, who not only was a major dud during the postseason, but also is now on an expiring deal for 2026-27.

Any one of Evans, Thomas, Johnson, or Ejiofor would help the team solve the problems created by either of those offseason dilemmas. They've done homework on potential backup plans as well, with Houston guard Emanuel Sharp (15.5 ppg in 2025-26), Virginia center Ugonna Onyenso (ACC-leading 2.9 bpg this season) and South Florida big man Izaiyah Nelson (15.9 ppg, 9.6 rpg as a senior) being part of workouts to this point, too.

No matter what need the team feels must be addressed—be it frontcourt depth, added bench scoring on the wing/at guard, or just promising developmental projects—they're in a great position to do so despite going on an entire Finals run with little time for pre-draft scouting.