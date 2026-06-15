Everything Knicks Fans Should Know for the 2026 NBA Draft: Picks, Targets, Rumors, More

This week will be one of celebration for the Knicks and their fans after Jalen Brunson and Co. snapped the franchise’s 53-year title drought on Saturday night in Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

The Knicks will be gearing up for their parade later this week, which has been decades in the making and will be one that no one will forget. In the meantime, New York’s front office and scouting brass have been working tirelessly during this incredible playoff run to prepare for the 2026 NBA Draft.

The first round of the 2026 draft is set for Tuesday, June 23, followed by the second round on Wednesday, June 24. This means the reigning NBA champion Knicks only have eight days to get their draft board in order.

Below, we’ll take a look at what picks the Knicks have in the upcoming draft, along with any latest draft news and rumors that fans might want to keep an eye out for.

What picks do the Knicks have in the 2026 NBA Draft?

As things currently stand, the Knicks have three picks in next week’s draft. They have the 24th overall pick in the first round, followed by the 31st (via the Washington Wizards) and 55th picks in the second round.

Knicks president Leon Rose and head coach Mike Brown will have three draft picks to make when the Knicks are on the clock next week. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The last time the Knicks had a first-round pick was in the 2024 NBA Draft, where they had the 24th and 25th picks. With the 24th pick that year, New York took Kyshawn George, but then the Knicks traded him to the Wizards on draft night for Dillon Jones and a 2024 second-round pick.

Then, at No. 25, the Knicks drafted Pacôme Diadet out of France. Diadet has appeared in 47 games over two seasons in New York. He hasn’t done much in the Association up to this point. However, the 20-year-old guard has also spent time in the G-League during his first two years in the NBA, averaging 19.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 34.4 minutes per game.

Nonetheless, the Knicks will hope to find someone late in the first round who can step in and be a key bench piece.

Latest Knicks NBA Draft rumors

It’s been quiet for the most part in terms of draft rumors regarding the Knicks. Before the NBA Finals tipped off earlier this month, the Knicks had reportedly brought in 13 draft prospects for workouts over the last several weeks or so.

Most of the players that the Knicks worked out could be viewed as second-round, undrafted rookie/two-way players, except Michigan’s Morez Johnson and Zuby Ejiofor. Both guys are frontcourt players, which could be a possible need for the Knicks, even though the early reporting suggests New York will likely bring back veteran center Mitchell Robinson.

Michigan's Morez Johnson Jr. is one of the incoming rookies whom the Knicks worked out. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In Derek Parker’s latest first-round mock draft for NBA Draft on SI, he has the Knicks taking Karim Lopez, who played the last two years in the NBL with the New Zealand Breakers. Lopez is a 19-year-old, 6-foot-9 wing who averaged 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Parker classifies Lopez as a “jumbo-wing forward” who can do a little bit of everything on the floor. The Knicks already have OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges at the forward spot, who all complement each other well. But in today’s NBA, you can’t have too many wings in an era of positionless basketball.

How Knicks fans can watch the 2026 NBA Draft

As usual, the 2026 NBA Draft will be a two-day event, meaning there will be a lot of action to keep track of. The first round of this year's draft will air on both ABC and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 23. The second round and conclusion of the event will go live the following night exclusively on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.

NBA fans outside of the United State and Canada can view the draft via League Pass.