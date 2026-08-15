Knicks Should Tell Andre Drummond to Abandon New Skill

The Knicks' starting five is loaded with great shooting, and that took off even more this past season with the rise of Josh Hart from three-point range. That’s thanks to their center, Karl-Anthony Towns, being the best shooting big man that the sport has ever seen.

When KAT went to the bench, the Knicks switched out shooting for rebounding and screening with Mitchell Robinson—both things he thrived at. However, as we know, Mitchell Robinson left the team this offseason, signing a three-year deal with Boston.

To replace Robinson, in comes Andre Drummond, who spent the last two seasons with the Sixers as a backup big, filling in at times as a starter for the oft-injured Joel Embiid.

In Andre Drummond’s most recent season with the Sixers in 2025-26, he added a new trick to his game. He began shooting more than one three per game after basically never shooting any type of volume from beyond the arc through his first 13 NBA seasons.

The numbers behind Andre Drummond's sudden 3-point shot

Surge of attempts (and efficiency) last season

3PA/G 3P% First 13 Seasons 0.2 12.9% 2025-26 Season 1.4 35.6%

While there are drawbacks with Drummond, especially with the decline in his availability over recent seasons, having both their starting and backup big able to shoot threes should be a positive for the Knicks, right? Not so fast.

If you break down Drummond’s three-point shot diet from the 2025-26 season, 85.6% of his three-point attempts (77 of 90) came from the corner. He shot 37.7% on corner threes and 23.1% on threes that were classified as “above-the-break” (ATB) attempts.

3-point shooting by zone

FGM FGA FG% ATB Threes 3 13 23.1% Corner Threes 29 77 37.7%

That’s obviously a gigantic difference between Drummond and KAT. Towns is basically the exact opposite in terms of three-point attempt locations. He took only 17 corner threes all season (41.2% FG%), as 94.5% of his three-point attempts were above-the-break threes.

The Knicks would have the likes of OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges hanging out in the corners... Josh Hart was moving all around the arc, and same with Landry Shamet, who could make a three-point shot from basically anywhere. Drummond attempting to space doesn’t really fit into that equation... because he’s only a corner threes guy.

On that topic, no other team in the NBA during the 2025-26 season had a higher percentage of their shot attempts come from corner threes than the Knicks (12.9%), according to CleaningTheGlass.

Difference in how the Knicks space in the corner

Team Corner 3PA Freq % Knicks 12.9% Spurs 12.9% Warriors 12.7% Bucks 12.5%

When Drummond was attempting his threes, he was seen more as an afterthought from opposing defenses. Also, he’s usually just going straight to the corner and that then allows a defender, usually the opposing big, to sag off him and clog the paint—which wouldn’t help someone like Jalen Brunson, who loves to operate inside the arc.

Again, that’s not the same as KAT being a spacing big. Opposing defenses scheme around KAT’s ability to pick-and-pop and knock down shots from beyond the arc. With Drummond, that’s more of something that’s in the way-way-back of an opponent’s mind.

Sure, it’s great that Drummond has that added wrinkle in his pocket, but that’s probably not what the Knicks are bringing him in to do. Does a conversation need to be had between the Knicks’ coaching staff and Drummond about not looking for threes because it’d hinder the offense? That remains to be seen.

One thing is for certain: A huge reason for Drummond’s signing is what he can do inside the paint as a rebounder. According to CleaningTheGlass, he was one of four bigs to register at least 1,000 minutes during the 2025-26 season and to rank in the 90th percentile or higher in both OREB% and DREB%. One of the other three guys accompanying him? Former Knick Mitchell Robinson.

Where Drummond matters most

Players ranked 90th percentile or higher in both offensive and defensive rebound rate (2025-26)

OREB% percentile DREB% percentile Mitchell Robinson 100th 90th Donovan Clingan 94th 96th Andre Drummond 93rd 96th Robert Williams 90th 95th

The Knicks last season were a team that thrived off cleaning up their own misses. Only the Rockets (26.2), Pistons (23.6), and Blazers (22.3) recorded more putback plays per 100 missed shots than the Knicks (21.6) during the 2025-26 season, per CleaningTheGlass.

Most putback plays per 100 missed FGA (2025-26)

Team Putback Plays/100 Rockets 26.2 Pistons 23.6 Blazers 22.3 Knicks 21.6

Also, Andre Drummond was the only player in the 2026 playoffs—among players to play at least 100 minutes—to register more screen assists per 48 minutes (9.7) than Mitchell Robinson (7.8). That’s something guys like Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges can take advantage of with Drummond on the floor. We saw Brunson feasting off Robinson screens during the 2026 championship run.

Most screen assists per 48 minutes (2026 Playoffs)

Player Screen Assists/48 Andre Drummond 9.7 Mitchell Robinson 7.8 Rudy Gobert 7.2 Oso Ighodaro 7.1 Isaiah Stewart 7.0 Luke Kornet 7.0

As amazing as it is to add a big who can make shots from three on decent volume, that doesn’t mean the league treats him as a threat—similar to how opposing defenses would employ ghost coverage against Josh Hart with their big staying in the paint. The thing that Drummond will be relied on for? His ability to grab rebounds and screen on offense.

Get Knicks On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.