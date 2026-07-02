Landry Shamet's Knicks Return Somehow Keeps Getting Better

After the dust of the Knicks championship parade and celebratory media appearances had settled, there was some sadness that kicked in. The reality that New York likely couldn't keep everyone hit hard.

That made it a very welcomed surprise when the Knicks were able to bring back Landry Shamet on a four-year, $24 million deal. Reports have indicated that Shamet actually had some larger offers from other contenders, but chose to return to the Knicks.

The deal initially looked like a good deal for both sides. The Knicks were able to retain a pivotal player at a reasonable price, and the journeyman got some much-deserved security.

But after seeing some of the other deals around the league, the Knicks have made an even better deal than originally thought.

Landry Shamet's new Knicks contract looks even better compared to rest of free agency deals

Kevin Huerter received a three-year, $27 million contract to return to the Pistons. Huerter is younger than Shamet, and was a better player at his peak when he averaged 15.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg, and 2.9 apg back in the 2022-23 season.

But since then, the former Maryland Terrapin has struggled to regain his form. Despite being known as a shooter early on in his career, Huerter has shot under 38% from three-point range in three straight seasons.

Shamet has never reached the highs that Huerter did in Atlanta. But he's been a better player as of late. The veteran has shot over 39% from three in back-to-back seasons and is a significantly better defender than Huerter is. But the the Piston isn't the only one who benefited from Shamet settling for less.

Dean Wade of the Cavaliers is signing a four-year, $39 million deal with the 76ers, which is quite a lot more than what Shamet is getting. Now, Wade is a good player. Defensively, his versatility and size was what allowed Cleveland to switch ball screens. And offensively, he's a limited creator, but is a serviceable shooter.

That being said, Shamet is more valuable. While he may not be able to defend as many positions as Wade theoretically can, he's a better perimeter defender.

Shamet is also not only a better shooter, but a more willing and versatile one. Shamet shot it about 3% more accurately, but also took almost three more attempts per deep per 36 minutes. And he did a lot of that on the move—something Wade doesn't do often.

Then there's another former Cavalier, Keon Ellis, who agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal to play across the river in Brooklyn.

Like Huerter, Ellis is young. And the Nets could be banking on some growth in a potentially larger role. Ellis' defense is better at the point-of-attack than Shamet's is.

Yet given the Knicks' returning guard's size, you could argue that he's a better overall defender. You don't even have to agree with that, though. Because it's clear that the difference in Shamet's and Ellis' shooting is way more significant.

As any Knicks fan knows, Ellis was pretty much played out of the rotation in the Cavaliers' season-ending series against the Knicks. And yet, he also got paid more.

There's a possibility that Huerter, Wade, or Ellis outplay Shamet at some point during their respective contracts. But as of right now, Shamet is likely the best player of the four. And somehow Leon Rose and the Knicks were able to sign him to the cheapest contract.