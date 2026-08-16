Knicks' Ariel Hukporti Loss Appears Much Greater Than Initially Thought

Most who follow the Knicks weren't thrilled when it was first revealed that Ariel Hukporti was leaving for the 76ers. But, despite him being a promising young big, there was optimism that the loss wouldn't mean much in the grand scheme.

However, a lot has transpired since the beginning of July for both New York and Philadelphia. This, in turn, leads to Hukporti's exit feeling much more significant on multiple fronts than it seemed at first for the Knicks.

Hukporti's exit has put Knicks in a third-string center bind

One negative consequence New York is still paying for after letting Hukporti slip away is being much worse off at third-string center.

It seemed the young big was part of the Knicks' center plans for 2026-27, with the idea being the team could decline to extend him a qualifying offer to re-sign him on a slightly smaller salary for the upcoming campaign. Given his steps forward as a player and obvious fit on the depth chart, there was no reason to let him out the door voluntarily.

But what Leon Rose appeared not to anticipate was Hukporti getting a larger offer from another team. If he did think that would happen, Rose likely would've made it a priority to draft a talented rookie big at the end of June, instead of not addressing the frontcourt at all.

As a result of Hukporti's Philly curveball, that's left New York on the hunt for another center to round out the rotation. The issue is, however, every team in the league sees the hole that Hukporti's absence has created, and no one wants to help the defending champs address their biggest weakness. This has led to zero traction on the trade front, despite the Knicks being linked to several targets.

Sources: New York Knicks have tried feverishly to trade for New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi after losing Mitchell Robinson, but offers have been rejected multiple times. Pelicans view Missi as a vital core figure and the message is that he’s unavailable. pic.twitter.com/EZYlzAEy1o — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2026

New York could go the free-agent route, but it has little money to work with, which could prevent someone like Nick Richards from picking the Big Apple. The team also has a limited role to offer behind Andre Drummond and Karl-Anthony Towns, which further hurts their appeal to anyone who becomes available.

Now, the Knicks may need to rely heavily on two-way talent that's more happy to settle for a lesser deal to provide adequate big man depth, which isn't ideal. Preseason cuts could result in a worthwhile pickup emerging, but that's no guarantee.

This major headache could've been avoided if New York had found a way to retain Hukporti. He was in no position to demand many minutes or a large salary, making him a perfect third center, especially given the positive development track that could lead to him being the main backup option.

Instead, the Knicks looked headed toward relying heavily on Drummond for non-Towns minutes with zero good third-string center options at the moment.

That could become a serious problem if Drummond's recent penchant for missing games continues as he enters his age-33 season. Or if the long playoff run leads to more absences for Towns during this upcoming campaign, leaving a past-his-prime Drummond to do some serious heavy lifting without anyone strong behind him.

76ers' massive offseason changes how Knicks should view Hukporti's arrival in Philly

Another factor that alters the feelings around Hukporti's exit is how much stronger the 76ers have become since signing him.

At first, it was an easier pill to swallow (despite him joining a rival) since the big was joining the same Philadelphia team that New York had just swept in embarrassing fashion.

But since then, the 76ers have traded for NBA MVP candidate Jaylen Brown and signed LeBron James, cementing themselves as one of the Knicks' biggest threats in 2026-27 and perhaps their top competition in the East.

Now Hukporti is not just a good depth signing for a playoff team, but instead helping a true contender. That certainly changes the stakes in terms of what the Knicks may have let walk out the door.

KNICKS BANNER RAISING NIGHT AT MSG. 🏆

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The Knicks raise their first championship banner in 53 years before Jalen Brunson leads New York into its title defense against the new-look 76ers on Opening Night!



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Had they known Hukporti could be solidifying the center rotation on the team, they're likely to battle for the conference this season. It's possible a greater effort would've been made to keep him, especially given how their own search for big man help has gone.

There's also the fact that Hukporti can now give Philadelphia plenty of useful inside intel on how New York operates. Though the Knicks could change a few things this season to defend their title, the reality is this is nearly the exact same team that won the championship, so anything Hukporti can pass along is going to be incredibly relevant.

This concern wasn't as large when it was the just-swept Sixers, but Hukporti's information could help close the gap between this souped-up version of them and head coach Mike Brown's returning squad.

Of course, all of this comes with the gift of hindsight. Still, it's important for any team to determine the potential after-effects of letting a player go. Unfortunately, in New York's case, the Hukporti decision is turning out to be even more impactful than it might've forecasted.

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