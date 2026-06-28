Latest Knicks Free Agency Rumors and Tracker

The New York Knicks are now a couple of weeks removed from their championship parade and have turned their full, undivided attention to the offseason. New York has already gotten a jump start on next season, as they re-signed restricted free-agent Mohamed Diawara to a three-year deal, and veteran point guard Jose Alvarado to a three-year deal as well.

Alvarado had a player option for the 2026/27 season, which he declined for $4.5 million, and in return, he will be in New York for the foreseeable future. The Knicks also added two new faces in the 2026 NBA Draft in Jack Kayil and Tyler Nickel.

Depending on how NBA free agency plays out, which begins on Tuesday, June 30, with the negotiation window opening at 6:00 p.m. ET, those two rookies could play a role right away.

Speaking of free agency, the Knicks will be walking a tightrope in trying to retain their two key free agents, Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet. Owner James Dolan has made his voice heard loud and clear about the second apron, which reportedly differs from what the Knicks’ front office wants.

According to Spotrac, the Knicks are $21 million below the second apron, which is fine, but that’s not nearly enough to re-sign Robinson and Shamet and fill out the rest of their roster for next season.

With that in mind, we’re launching our own free agency tracker, which will have the latest news and rumors on everything Knicks, as the reigning champs take the next step in defending their title.

Jordan Clarkson could still return to the Knicks, despite second apron

While Shamet and Robinson are garnering the most attention regarding their futures in New York, Jordan Clarkson is the other unrestricted free agent for the Knicks. On Sunday, Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported that despite Dolan's second apron mandate, Clarkson "remains a possibility to re-sign with the Knicks."

Even with mandate to avoid second apron, I've heard Jordan Clarkson remains a possibility to re-sign with Knicks. Can't rule out that reunion. — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) June 28, 2026

Clarkson didn't have the best postseason, but could step into Shamet's role, if the latter leaves. In his first year with the Knicks, Clarkson averaged 8.6 points per game on 45.1% shooting from the field and 32.7% from three in 72 games.

Landry Shamet and Mitchell Robinson not guaranteed to return to Knicks next season

On Sunday morning, Michael A. Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Shamet "is expected to have a robust market in free agency" and added that he’s "not a lock to return" even though he’s loved by head coach Mike Brown and the team’s front office.

Scotto also reported that Robinson is "expected to draw full non-taxpayer mid-level exception interest or slightly higher in unrestricted free agency." On Friday, Marc Stein reported that the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets could be possible suitors for the veteran center.

As of right now, we haven’t heard anything on which teams are interested in Shamet, but seeing how he performed in the postseason, shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc, it’s going to be hard for the Knicks to keep him at a reasonable price.

Nick Richards and Kevon Looney floated as possible replacements for Mitchell Robinson

With Robinson possibly leaving, the Knicks need to have a backup plan ready to go. While they can still re-sign restricted free agent Ariel Hukporti, New York likely wants a dependable veteran to play behind Karl-Anthony Towns.

Enter Nick Richards and Kevon Looney. On Friday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported that those two names have been brought up to replace Robinson in the frontcourt, according to two league sources.

Siegel pointed out how Richards’ agent, Max Saidman of CAA, also represents Jose Alvarado and has "a great working relationship" with Leon Rose and New York’s front office. This past season, Richards averaged 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 48 games between the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls.

As for Looney, the veteran big man has ties to Mike Brown dating back to their time together with the Golden State Warriors. The New Orleans Pelicans must figure out what they will do with Looney’s $8 million for next season before free agency opens up. If the Pelicans decline it, the door will be open for the 30-year-old to be an unrestricted free agent.

List of Knicks’ free agents (unrestricted and restricted)

*courtesy of Spotrac

Name Free agency status Mitchell Robinson Unrestricted Jordan Clarkson Unrestricted Landry Shamet Unrestricted Ariel Hukporti Restricted Jeremy Sochan Unrestricted Dillon Jones Restricted Kevin McCullar Jr. Restricted Trey Jemison Restricted